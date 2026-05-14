The Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka, Anambra State, has remanded a 46-year-old bricklayer, Rapuruchukwu Ezenandu, who allegedly defiled his 17-year-old daughter and infected her with HIV.

The defendant is facing a one-count charge of defilement.

According to the police prosecutor, Insp. Chinyere Okechukwu, the accused committed the offence at Umudala village, Nanka community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra.

“On 18 April, the girl’s uncle visited the village and took her to Lagos, where he resides, to enable her continue her education.

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“However, during the admission process, the school authorities requested a medical report, which revealed that the girl was HIV positive.

“Upon interrogation, the girl said her father (the accused) had been sleeping with her since she was 15 years.

“The uncle later returned her to the village in Anambra and confronted the girl’s father, who reportedly admitted to having sexual relations with his daughter and infecting her with HIV.

“The matter was later reported to the police, where the accused admitted he was aware of his HIV status and had been on medication,” she said.

Ms Okechukwu, a police inspector, said the offence is punishable under Section 3(2) of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition and Protection Law of Anambra State of Nigeria, 2017.

She prayed the court to remand the suspect at a Correctional facility as stipulated under Section 130(2) (a) (b) of the Administration Criminal Justice Law 2022.

The accused, however, pleaded for mercy, saying it was the devil’s handwork as he had lost count of how many times he had carnal knowledge of his daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie ordered that the accused be remanded at the Awka Correctional facility.

Mrs Onochie adjourned the case until 17 June for hearing.

(NAN)