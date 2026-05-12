The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, was among the dignitaries who attended the funeral of former lawmaker, Abba Anas, who was laid to rest in Kano on Tuesday.

​The funeral rites, held in accordance with Islamic tradition, drew a large gathering of sympathisers, including high-profile political associates and citizens from across Jigawa and Kano states.

The mourners paid their final respects to the late legislator, whose passing was described as a loss to the state and beyond.

Mr Anas, a former member of the House of Representatives from Jigawa State, died on Monday while being held by bandits, who kidnapped him Wednesday last week along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

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Mr Anas, a chieftain of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), represented the Guri, Kiri-Kasamma, and Birniwa federal constituency between 2007 and 2011.

He was travelling from Kano to Abuja for a political meeting when the incident occurred.

Mr Anas was kidnapped alongside a colleague, Ali Tukur. The abductors reportedly led the men into the bush near Jere and initially demanded a ransom of N200 million.

Residents said following prolonged negotiations, the kidnappers agreed to a payment of N50 million. While Mr Tukur was released after the sum was paid, Mr Anas tragically did not survive the ordeal.

Mr Anas suffered from asthma and hypertension.

Captivity denied him access to his essential medication for several days, exacerbated his condition, and ultimately led to his death.

Mr Nas served in several capacities in Jigawa State, including as a local government chairman, a commissioner, and most recently as a member of the House of Representatives.