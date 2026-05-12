Armed bandits killed at least five people on Monday in Yankamaye, a community in the Tsanyawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. when the assailants, reportedly from neighbouring Katsina State, stormed the village.

Residents stated that the gunmen opened fire sporadically, causing panic and leading to the death of some residents. In addition to the fatalities, the bandits rustled livestock.

Sunusi Abubakar, the traditional head of Yankamaye, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

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He explained that many victims were shot while seeking cover in nearby bushes.

“They arrived in the evening and began shooting indiscriminately,” Mr Abubakar said.

“Those who fled their homes to find safety in the bush became the primary targets. Five people were killed, four others were injured, and numerous cattle were stolen from various households”, Mr Abubakar added.

The traditional head said a joint security task force stationed at the local government headquarters in Tsanyawa arrived at the scene shortly after the attackers had retreated toward the Katsina border with the stolen animals.

Sani Bala, the lawmaker representing the Ghari/Tsanyawa Federal Constituency, in a Facebook post, identified one of the victims of the attack. The lawmaker offered his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for divine intervention.

The lawmaker ​further confirmed that four other victims were receiving treatment at the hospital.

While Kano State has always been more stable than its neighbour, Tsanyawa, Bagwai Shanono and Gwarzo local government areas have become flashpoints for violence due to their closeness to the bandit-infested Katsina State.