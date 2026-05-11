The Defence Headquarters has denied reports that civilians were killed in the airstrikes that struck a village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

This is despite gory images that corroborated testimonies from locals alleging that villagers, including minors, died during the military operation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that an unspecified number of civilians, including children and women, were killed in the airstrike on Guradnayi, a settlement near Kusasu, Shiroro LGA.

Locals told this newspaper that the incident occurred around 5 a.m. when terrorists fleeing an aerial offensive by the military were passing through the village.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

A relative of one of the deceased civilians estimated that 12 people were killed in the airstrike.

The gory images of children killed and villagers wounded in the aerial operation were shared with this newspaper.

At least four children were burnt beyond recognition while another one was hospitalised alongside four other adults, including an old woman.

Although the images have circulated widely on social media, their graphic nature makes them inappropriate for publication.

The denial

Micheal Onoja, the spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, in a statement, disputed the reports of civilian casualties.

Mr Onoja, a major general, stated that the operation specifically targeted armed bandits gathered in Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru villages.

According to him, intelligence reports had indicated the movement and convergence of armed groups in the area, prompting the Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Command to conduct multiple air interdiction operations between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Mr Onoja said the strikes were “meticulously planned and executed based on credible, actionable intelligence” and claimed that about 70 bandits were killed in Kusasu alone.

He further argued that civilian communities in the area had earlier relocated to Sarkin Pawa for safety before the operation, insisting that the strikes hit identified terrorist enclaves.

This newspaper also reported that the terrorists purportedly targeted by the airstrikes made their way to communities in Munya, a Niger State local government headquartered in Sarkin Pawa, where they reportedly rustled cattle.

However, despite dismissing reports of civilian deaths, the military disclosed that relevant “military formations have been directed to verify the allegations of civilian casualties, if any.”

Mr Onoja also cautioned the media and the public against circulating what it described as unverified reports capable of undermining military operations and emboldening criminal groups.

Niger government’s response

The Punch reported that the Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Maurice Magaji, defended the operation, describing it as a successful military action against terrorists in Shiroro.

Mr Magaji said some persons, whom he described as “informants”, were among those killed during the operation.

“It was a very successful military action against the terrorists. No civilian was killed. The only people killed were the terrorists and their informants in Shiroro,” the commissioner was quoted as saying.

He added: “Before the military operation began, we warned civilians to evacuate, which they did. The only people left were the terrorists and their informants, and the informants are also terrorists. Anybody who was there must have been informants.

“You know how these terrorists operate. Their strategy is to divide themselves and attack communities. We ensured that they were targeted.

“We are still monitoring the situation. The people have been very helpful.”

However, Mr Magaji said he was misquoted. In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the commissioner, also from Shiroro, confirmed he spoke with a Punch journalist “generally” and urged him to hold on until he gets specific details of the incident.

When asked if he had seen the pictures from the incident, Mr Magaji answered in affirmative but noted that he could not confirm their authenticity.

He said the state government was still assessing the situation and will release a statement soon.

This is not the first time that the state government has disputed civilian casualties in military operations. Following the aerial offensive that killed six minor girls in Kurebe village in 2022, the state government insisted no child was killed. In subsequent incidents, the government kept quiet.

Residents in the area have continued to reject the military’s denial, insisting that civilians were among those affected in the bombardment.