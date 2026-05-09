The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has arrested Emmanuel Odiniya, the father of BBNaija winner Ilebaye “Ilebaye” Odiniya, over an alleged assault on his daughter.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the 25-year-old cried out for help during an Instagram Live session around midnight on Saturday, appearing emotional and distressed.

In the circulated video, Ilebaye appeared tearful and visibly shaken, with noticeable swelling on her face, which sparked concern across social media.

Responding to the public reaction, the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed Mr Odiniya’s arrest in a statement on Saturday, according to The Punch.

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Ms Adeh stated that officers arrested Ilebaye’s father in the early hours of Saturday in Abuja.

Arrest

She said: “On the 9th of May, 2026, at about 12:00 a.m., the FCT Police Command responded to a distress call from Royal Anchor Estate, Wuye, Abuja, reporting an ongoing physical assault on Ms Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel by her father, Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya.

“Following the report, a patrol team from Wuye Division, supported by operatives of the Department of Operations, FCT Police Command, was immediately deployed to the scene. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer was also present to monitor the operation.”

Investigation

Ms Adeh further stated that officers encountered initial resistance when they responded to the distress call, as the gate to the residence was locked.

She added that authorities rescued Ilebaye and her brothers from the residence and confirmed that the reality star is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Ms Adeh also confirmed that the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

“After several attempts, access was gained into the compound at about 2:30 a.m. Ms Ilebaye Odiniya, who was found with visible bruises, was rescued alongside her brothers and rushed to NNPC Hospital, Abuja, where she received medical attention,” she added.

“Honourable Emmanuel Odiniya is currently in police custody, while a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” she noted.