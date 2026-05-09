In the vibrant political terrain of Imo State and indeed Nigeria at large, speculation has swirled intensely around the future ambitions of Imo State Governor and Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodimma. Various groups and concerned citizens have publicly urged him to vie for a senatorial seat in the forthcoming elections, viewing his leadership qualities and experience as assets that could elevate representation at the national level.

Yet it bears emphasis that despite these enthusiastic calls, no public record exists confirming that Governor Hope Uzodimma has announced any definitive plan to contest for the position. This distinction remains crucial amid the chatter, as assumptions should never substitute for verified statements from the governor himself or his official channels. Should he ultimately decide to throw his hat into the ring, however, he stands fully entitled to pursue such a path, a right rooted firmly in the democratic principles that underpin our nation.

Section 65 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, provides the foundational framework for eligibility in senatorial contests. According to the section, a person shall be qualified for election as a member of the Senate if he is a citizen of Nigeria and has attained the age of thirty-five years, has been educated up to at least School Certificate level or its equivalent, and is a member of a political party sponsored by that party. These provisions do not bar serving governors. Section 66, which details disqualifications for election to the Senate or House of Representatives, lists grounds such as voluntary acquisition of foreign citizenship, unsound mind, bankruptcy, criminal convictions, or membership in certain public service commissions, but contains no prohibition related to holding the office of governor.

Governor Uzodimma, like any other eligible citizen, enjoys this liberty, reflecting the inclusive spirit of our republic where service in one capacity does not eternally disqualify one from seeking another through the ballot. Assuming, as widely speculated in political circles, that the governor opts to contest, the process aligns seamlessly with constitutional dictates. He would continue discharging his gubernatorial duties until such a time as his inauguration as a senator.

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At that juncture, resignation from the governorship becomes necessary, occurring only after he takes the oath of office as senator. This sequence ensures continuity in state administration while honouring the separation of powers enshrined in the constitution. Section 68 of the constitution clarifies incompatibilities in holding dual executive and legislative roles simultaneously, but it does not pre-empt the right to campaign or win election. Such a transition, therefore, would follow established norms rather than any contrived disqualification, allowing the people of Imo West or whichever district he might target to express their will freely at the polls.

This entitlement stands in sharp contrast to narratives that sometimes seek to cloud the discourse with unfounded doubts. Governor Uzodimma has delivered a credible performance in office, marked by tangible strides in infrastructure, security, and economic revitalization that have reshaped Imo State positively. Roads have been constructed and rehabilitated, healthcare facilities upgraded, and educational initiatives advanced, all contributing to a legacy of purposeful governance.

These achievements distinguish him from some former governors who ventured into senatorial contests and encountered electoral setbacks. Their losses often stemmed from perceived governance shortfalls or waning public confidence, factors notably absent in Governor Uzodimma’s record. In Imo, the governor’s accomplishments have fostered genuine goodwill, building a reservoir of support that speaks to effective stewardship rather than mere rhetoric.

There exists no credible basis for doubting his wide acceptance among constituents and Imolites broadly. From urban centres in Owerri to rural communities across the three senatorial zones, feedback consistently highlights appreciation for his hands-on approach and commitment to development. This popularity is not manufactured but earned through visible impacts that residents encounter daily. Whether in agriculture empowerment programs, youth skill acquisition drives, or enhanced public safety measures, the governor’s initiatives resonate deeply, positioning him as a leader attuned to the aspirations of his people.

Imolites recognise this, and any suggestion otherwise ignores the evident rapport and trust that have defined his tenure. His track record equips him uniquely to represent the state with distinction at the federal level, should he choose that route.

Beyond state-level successes, Governor Uzodimma maintains a very cordial relationship with the national leader of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, and the party’s national leadership. This harmony strengthens the APC’s fabric, fostering unity essential for electoral victories and effective governance. Such alignment ensures that state priorities dovetail with national objectives, amplifying the party’s capacity to deliver dividends of democracy.

It also signals maturity in political navigation, where collaboration trumps division, and collective goals supersede individual agendas. This rapport bolsters confidence in his potential contributions to the Senate, where party cohesion often determines legislative productivity. While the governor remains steadfastly focused on executing his constitutional responsibilities, the public must guard against distractions from unnecessary and baseless criticisms or claims.

As the 2027 electoral cycle approaches, Imo State stands at a crossroads of opportunity. Governor Uzodimma’s leadership has injected renewed vigour into state affairs, evident in improved fiscal management and strategic partnerships that attract investments. His administration’s emphasis on the rule of law and inclusive decision-making has cultivated an environment where diverse voices contribute to policy formulation. This inclusive style not only mitigates conflicts but also builds resilience against external shocks, from global economic fluctuations to local security dynamics.

Imolites have witnessed first-hand how such governance translates into better living standards, from expanded access to potable water to enhanced agricultural yields that bolster food security. Critics who question his potential senatorial move often overlook the broader context of Nigerian politics, where experienced executives frequently transition to legislative roles to enrich national debates.

Governor Uzodimma’s prior exposure in public service equips him with insights that could prove invaluable in addressing federal issues affecting the Southeast. His tenure as governor has honed skills in negotiation, resource allocation, and crisis management, attributes that legislatures require for effective oversight and lawmaking. Far from diminishing state focus, contemplating such a step reflects forward-thinking commitment to public service at multiple tiers.

The calls from various groups encouraging his senatorial bid reflect organic recognition of his capabilities. Traditional leaders, youth organizations, and professional bodies have voiced support, citing his accessibility and results-oriented mindset. These endorsements arise not from coercion but from observed transformations under his watch. Importantly, the constitutional terrain affirms his freedom to aspire without hindrance.

The framers of our supreme law envisioned a system where talent flows across branches of government, preventing stagnation and encouraging fresh perspectives. No clause in the document singles out governors for pre-emptive exclusion from legislative contests, a testament to trust in democratic choice. Voters ultimately decide suitability, rendering premature disqualifications antithetical to republican ideals. This clarity counters misinformation that sometimes proliferates in heated political seasons.

Baseless claims erode trust and distract from governance essentials like budget implementation, project monitoring, and citizen engagement. The governor’s focus on these areas remains unwavering, delivering dividends despite external pressures. His cordial ties within the APC further insulate against internal rifts, positioning the party strongly for future contests. National leadership values such stability, recognizing his role in consolidating support in the Southeast. Imolites, known for their discernment and resilience, continue to rally around leaders who demonstrate competence and Governor Uzodimma fits this mold.

In contemplating political futures, one must appreciate the governor’s measured approach. Absence of official announcement on senatorial plans allows him space to prioritize current mandates, a responsible stance that prioritises duty over ambition. Yet should he decide affirmatively, constitutional provisions stand ready to facilitate, affirming his entitlement without procedural encumbrances. This framework upholds fairness, enabling leaders who have served well to seek expanded platforms for contribution.

Ultimately, the public should channel energies toward constructive engagement rather than distractions. Governor Uzodimma’s immersion in constitutional duties serves as a model, reminding all that effective leadership thrives on focus and delivery. Criticisms, when baseless, only serve to polarize without advancing solutions. Imo deserves discourse grounded in achievements and aspirations, not rumour mills.

This opinion flows from observed realities in Imo’s governance journey. Calls for his senatorial contest reflect appreciation, yet confirmation awaits his word. The constitution empowers without prohibition, allowing resignation only upon senatorial oath if events unfold that way. His credible performance and constituent acceptance set him apart, while party relationships strengthen collective prospects. Focus on responsibilities must prevail over distractions, guiding Imo toward greater heights. In this vein, leadership like Uzodimma’s continues inspiring confidence in Nigeria’s democratic experiment.

*Ijeomah Arodiogbu, a medical doctor is the National Vice-Chairman (South-East) of the All Progressives Congress. ‎