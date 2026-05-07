Gunmen on Tuesday night attacked Nding Susut, a village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing six persons, including five members of a family.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, saying the attack occurred in the Fan District of Barkin Ladi.

“The assailants opened fire on residents who were seated in front of their houses, resulting in the tragic loss of five lives, four females and one 9-year-old boy,” Mr Alabo said, adding that three other women sustained injuries and were receiving treatment at the General Hospital.

The latest attack comes amid renewed security concerns in Plateau State, where several communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bokkos and Mangu local government areas have witnessed repeated killings and displacement in recent months.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Before the police confirmation, residents had reported that the gunmen stormed their community at about 9 p.m. on Tuesday and opened fire on villagers.

A resident, Weng Christopher, said the attackers shot at residents at close range.

“Five members of one family were killed instantly, while another resident also died during the attack,” he said.

Mr Christopher described the worsening insecurity as alarming, noting that many residents now live in fear.

“This is becoming too frequent. People are living in constant fear,” he added.

The Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Moulder-Association, Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the killings and called for urgent intervention by security agencies.

According to him, the attackers also attempted to invade Rim community in neighbouring Riyom Local Government Area, but were repelled by local vigilantes and operatives of Operation Rainbow, the Plateau State-owned security outfit.

Mr Tengwong said the recurring attacks had become unbearable for residents and farmers across affected communities.

The violence escalated further on Wednesday during the burial of victims of the attack, when mourners reportedly came under renewed gunfire from suspected attackers.

Videos and witness accounts shared on social media showed residents fleeing from the burial ground as gunshots echoed around the community.

Masara Usman, a witness who posted updates from the scene, said panic broke out after armed men were sighted advancing toward the area where mourners had gathered.

“Seven people were killed here last night. And now there’s incoming fire,” he said in one of the videos posted online.

The incident forced mourners and residents to abandon the burial site and flee for safety.

The fresh killings also followed a security alert by members of the community, warning of imminent attacks in parts of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

Residents claimed that armed groups had mobilised fighters from neighbouring states and were planning coordinated assaults on communities within Fan District and surrounding settlements, including Nding Sesut, Nyarwei and Jong.

According to residents, armed men had assembled in Mahanga area before moving toward targeted communities on motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command said additional tactical teams and operational assets had been deployed to Barkin Ladi to prevent further attacks.

Mr Alabo said the Commissioner of Police, Bassey Ewah, condemned the killings and directed intensified patrols, intelligence gathering and rapid response operations across the area.

“The Command is working closely with other security agencies and community leaders to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” he said.

He added that investigations had commenced and urged residents to remain calm and provide credible information to security agencies.