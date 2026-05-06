A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ike Nwachukwu, has criticised the ambassadorial appointments made so far under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Nwachukwu, a retired major general who served as foreign affairs minister between 1990 and 1993 during the military regime of Ibrahim Babangida, said many of the current ambassadors, particularly non-career appointees, were selected for political reasons rather than competence and diplomatic experience.

He made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while speaking at the public presentation of a memoir by Ozo Nwobu, a retired Nigerian career diplomat.

Mr Nwobu, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Mozambique, also served as Chargé d’Affaires in Cuba. The memoir explores Nigeria’s diplomatic journey since independence.

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Mr Nwachukwu, who also served as Abia North Senator between 1999 and 2003, said it was disheartening that dedicated officers who had spent years in the diplomatic service were often overlooked for ambassadorial positions, urging the government to prioritise expertise over political considerations.

“We have a situation where political considerations override competence. That is not sustainable for a serious country. It is disheartening that dedicated officers who have spent years in service find it difficult to attain the highest levels of their profession because of the growing number of non-career ambassadorial appointments.

“Career officers spend decades building expertise, only to be overlooked. We must not sacrifice professionalism on the altar of patronage,” he added.

The former minister also called for a return to the traditional ratio of ambassadorial appointments to ensure balance.

“We must return to the 80–20 ratio. That way, we can motivate our young men and women in the service and ensure that merit and experience are rewarded,” he added.

On the funding of diplomatic missions, Mr Nwachukwu urged the government to ensure adequate resources for foreign missions to enable effective representation.

“Several of our missions are struggling to meet basic obligations. When you underfund diplomacy, you undercut your voice abroad. Diplomacy is not ornamental. It is a core instrument of national power. If you starve it of resources, you diminish the country’s standing.

“Our missions must be properly funded. Diplomacy requires resources, and without adequate funding, our ability to represent Nigeria effectively on the global stage will be severely constrained,” Mr Nwachukwu stated.

President Tinubu has yet to fully constitute Nigeria’s ambassadorial corps nearly three years after assuming office in May 2023, leaving many foreign missions headed by chargés d’affaires.

Under Nigeria’s diplomatic tradition, ambassadorial appointments are typically split between career diplomats, officers who rose through the ranks of the foreign service and non-career (political) appointees, who are often nominated based on political considerations, patronage, or recognition of service to the ruling administration.

As of now, President Tinubu has appointed 65 ambassadors, 34 are career diplomats and 31 are non-career (political) appointees. The appointments were approved in March 2026, after earlier delays, and all nominees had already been confirmed by the Senate in December 2025.

The selection process usually begins with nominations by the president, often in consultation with political allies and key stakeholders. Career diplomats are typically drawn from the pool of senior foreign service officers in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, based on rank, experience, and years of service. Non-career nominees, on the other hand, may include former public officials, politicians, or individuals considered loyal to the administration.

All ambassadorial nominees are subject to screening and confirmation by the Senate before deployment to Nigeria’s foreign missions.

The memoir

The Chairman of the organising committee, Godknows Igali, said the book chronicles Nigeria’s diplomatic system and the evolution of its foreign policy.

“This is not just a memoir, it is a chronicle of Nigeria’s diplomacy. It provides insight into how policies were formulated and how our engagements on the global stage have evolved.

“He represents the finest traditions of our diplomatic service, a diplomat’s diplomat who has contributed immensely to shaping Nigeria’s foreign policy,” he said.

Mr Igali noted that diplomacy is often conducted discreetly, making such documentation essential.

“Much of diplomacy happens behind closed doors through quiet negotiations and confidential communications. As a result, many important experiences are never documented. For anyone seeking to understand Nigeria’s diplomatic journey over the past fifty years, this book is an invaluable resource,” he said.