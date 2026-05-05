The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released an updated schedule for its 2026 primary elections, alongside revised nomination fees.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the adjustments were the outcome of engagements with party leaders, aspirants, and other stakeholders.

According to the updated timetable, the sale and submission of nomination forms will run from 6 to 13 May.

The party scheduled the screening of aspirants for 14 May, while the publication of screening results will take place on 17 May.

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Appeals arising from the screening exercise are expected to be heard between 18 May and 19 May, with the final list of cleared aspirants scheduled for release on 20 May.

The ADC said primary elections for the State Houses of Assembly, the House of Representatives, and the Senate will be held on 21 May, followed by governorship primaries on 22 May.

It added that the presidential primary election will be held on 23 May, while the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting is scheduled for 25 May. The party’s Special National Convention will take place on 26 May.

Reviewed cost

The party also announced revised fees for its nomination forms.

It fixed the presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at N90 million, the governorship at N30 million, the Senate at N10 million, the House of Representatives at N5 million, and the State Houses of Assembly at N2 million.

The party previously fixed the presidential expression of interest and nomination forms at N100 million, the governorship at N50 million, the Senate at N20 million, and the House of Representatives at N10 million.

The ADC said it retained its concessionary policy, offering a 50 per cent discount to youth aspirants aged 18 to 35, and a 25 per cent discount to women and persons living with disabilities.

It noted that the changes are aimed at strengthening internal democracy, improving access, and ensuring a credible and inclusive process ahead of the 2027 general elections.