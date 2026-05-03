The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released its timetable for the 2026 primary elections and approved nomination fees for aspirants contesting various elective positions.

The party fixed the presidential nomination form at N100 million, the governorship nomination at N50 million, the Senate nomination at N20 million, and the House of Representatives nomination at N10 million.

It also pegged State House of Assembly nomination forms at N3 million, establishing a structured fee regime across elective offices.

The party also introduced concessionary rates to encourage participation, offering 50 per cent discounts for youths and 25 per cent discounts for women and persons with disabilities.

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A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Sunday in Abuja urged aspirants to comply fully with the party constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Mr Abdullahi said the timetable demonstrated the party’s commitment to internal democracy, orderliness, transparency, and strict adherence to electoral guidelines.

He said the process had commenced, with the collection of application forms scheduled from 1 April to 4 May.

According to him, nomination forms will be sold from 5 May to 10 May, while completed forms are due between 11 May and 13 May.

He stated that the screening of aspirants would take place from 14 May to 15 May, with results published on 17 May.

Mr Abdullahi added that appeals would be accepted from 18 May to 19 May, while the final list of cleared aspirants would be released on 20 May.

He explained that primary elections for State Houses of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate seats would be held simultaneously on 21 May.

“The governorship primaries are scheduled for May 22, while the party’s presidential primary election will be conducted on May 25,” he said.

He disclosed that the National Executive Committee meeting would be held on 26 May, followed by the Special National Convention on 27 May.

The party urged members, stakeholders, and aspirants to strictly follow the timetable as it positioned itself for credible, people-focused leadership ahead of 2027.

(NAN)