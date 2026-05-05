The Plateau State Government has directed residents to desist from blocking roads, following violence along the Mangu–Sabon Gari axis on Friday, warning that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Joyce Ramnap, said the government would not tolerate reprisals despite public anger over earlier killings.

“While we understand the anger over the killings of 30 April in Sabon Gari, violence and blocking roads are not acceptable. No grievance justifies attacking innocent people or disturbing public peace,” she said.

Mrs Ramnap said security agencies had been instructed to go after those responsible for both the 30 April killings and the subsequent unrest.

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“The Government has directed security agencies to arrest and prosecute all those involved in both the 30 April killings and the 1 May disturbances. The law will take its course,” she added.

The latest directive follows earlier security interventions that restored calm in Mangu after the unrest. On Friday, the police said they had contained the situation after some residents blocked roads in Sabon Gari, disrupting movement and heightening tension in the area.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo said the situation was brought under control through a joint operation involving multiple security agencies, with reinforcements deployed to prevent further escalation.

According to the police, Commissioner of Police Bassey Ewah strengthened security presence in the area by deploying additional Mobile Police personnel and operational assets alongside the Area Commander in charge of Pankshin.

The police also used the briefing to outline recent operations across the state, including arrests linked to cult violence, illegal arms possession and suspected banditry, as part of broader efforts to stabilise volatile communities.

Authorities said the measures were necessary, given the pattern of recurring violence and criminal activity across parts of Plateau, which has triggered repeated calls for stronger and more proactive security responses.

Reacting to the Mangu incident, the state government expressed condolences to the victims of the violence and urged community leaders to help de-escalate tensions.

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“We call on community, religious, and political leaders to remain calm and help reduce tension. Citizens should use lawful channels to express their concerns. Government remains open to dialogue,” Mrs Ramnap said.

She warned that anyone found inciting violence or engaging in reprisals, including blocking roads, would face legal consequences.

The government also acknowledged the role of security agencies, including Operation Enduring Peace, in restoring order, and appealed to residents to support ongoing efforts to maintain stability across the state.

The incident adds to a series of security challenges in Plateau in recent weeks, where attacks, reprisals and criminal activities have continued to test law enforcement capacity and community relations.