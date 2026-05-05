The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation UDO KA have intensified operations in the South-east, apprehending a suspected gunrunner, foiling an ambush, and raiding a criminal hideout in Abia and Imo states.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday revealed that troops, in collaboration with operatives of other security agencies, apprehended the suspected gunrunner in the Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia.

The report said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in transporting weapons to criminals through a third party from Bayelsa State.

According to the report, efforts are ongoing to recover the weapons and track down other members of the network.

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“In a related development, troops were ambushed while assessing a burnt vehicle along the SPDC–Etekuru road in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo.

“Troops subsequently exploited the area and recovered two burnt vehicles as well as two corpses, which were evacuated for further action.”

The report added that troops, in conjunction with local vigilantes, raided a suspected cultist hideout in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo, leading to the arrest of five suspects.

One of the suspects, according to the report, has offered to lead troops to a suspected armoury within the area.

The report added that the operations underscored ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks and restore security across the South-east.