The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday ordered the remand of social media influencer, Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as ‘Justice Crack,’ in the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) over allegations of cybercrime.

The influencer was arraigned on three charges of cybercrime, breach of public peace, and felony.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following his arraignment, the prosecution lawyer, Mark Oruba, urged the court to remand the defendant in the custody of the SSS, arguing that it was in the interest of public security.

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However, a defence lawyer opposed the application. The lawyer said although the team had been served with the charges, it intended to file a bail application for hearing later in the week.

In a brief ruling, the judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, ordered that the defendant be remanded in SSS custody and adjourned the matter until 25 May for the commencement of trial and hearing of the bail application.

SSS operatives encounter crowd resistance

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Monday that some angry youths blocked operatives of the SSS from whisking Justice Crack away.

After the court ruling, the protesters formed a human blockade around the SSS operatives and chanted “Free Justice Crack,” demanding his immediate release and describing his detention as unjust.

Some notable influencers and human rights and good governance campaigners, including Omoyele Sowore and Peter Akah, participated in the demonstration.

The incident caused a disruption within the court premises as SSS operatives attempted to escort the influencer out after proceedings.

The SSS operatives repeatedly attempted to push through the crowd. They did did not fire or harm the protesters who mounted a stiff resistance preventing them from going away from the court premises with the defendant.

Instead, they pushed through the blockage. Eventually they managed to break through the crowd, moved him into a white bus, and took him away from the court premises.

Background

Mr Chidiebere, known online as ‘Justice Crack.’ is a Nigerian social media commentator known for videos on public affairs.

According to reports, in late April, he posted viral videos criticising the welfare of Nigerian soldiers. He focused on feeding conditions and treatment of troops in conflict areas. The videos drew wide attention and sparked debate online.

On 28 April, Mr Chidebere went missing after reportedly leaving his home in Abuja. His family said he had dropped his child at school and did not return, while his phone lines later became unreachable.

The disappearance triggered the alarm on social media. Many users alleged enforced disappearance and demanded answers from authorities.

On Saturday, 2 May, the Nigerian Army issued a statement confirming his arrest over a video he shared about soldiers’ welfare.

The Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, a colonel, said Mr Chidiebere was arrested after preliminary investigations revealed he had conversations with soldiers that bordered on subversion.

The Army said its attention was drawn to a social media post by Mr Chidiebere where he highlighted complaints made by some soldiers regarding their feeding and general welfare.

The statement said a deeper look at the matter revealed that the influencer’s engagement with the soldiers went beyond welfare concerns.

“Preliminary report reveals that the soldiers discussed a wide range of issues with Justice Chidiebere, who seemed to be inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system.

“An example was a chat bordering on subversion which Chidiebere had with the soldiers,” the statement said.