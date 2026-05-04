The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season is heading for a tense finish, with the title and relegation battles still open.

The results recorded over the weekend across the various match centres added more drama and with two matches left, every outcome now carries real weight across the table.

Rangers International took a big step in the title race with a calm away win over Bayelsa United in Yenagoa. Chidiebere Nwobodo and experienced striker Godwin Obaje scored to seal the points. The result keeps Rangers at the top of the table with 62 points from 36 matches.

For Bayelsa, the disappointing home defeat worsens their struggles as they are now rock bottom on the log with 40 points.

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In Port Harcourt, Rivers United also did their part to stay in the race. After a quiet first half against Abia Warriors, they improved after the break. Wasiu Falolu, Timothy Zachariah and Bello Babatunde all found the net to secure a strong 3-0 win.

Rivers remain close behind Rangers with 61 points as the season moves into its final stretch.

Shooting Stars Sports Club had to fight hard for victory in Ibadan. Lucky Emmanuel gave them a bright start with two early goals against Nasarawa United. But the visitors fought back to level the score, setting up a tense finish. Qamar Adegoke then scored in the 77th minute to hand Shooting Stars a vital win and keep their hopes of a continental ticket alive.

The Oluyole Warriors are presently third on the log with 57 points but may be pushed out of the top three when Ikorodu City play their own matchday 36 fixture.

At the lower end of the table, the fight to avoid relegation is just as intense. Barau FC boosted their chances with a clear 3-0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors in Kano. Enyimba also claimed a narrow win over Remo Stars in Aba, a result that leaves Remo in deep trouble.

In Owerri, Kun Khalifat FC showed strong spirit in their push for survival. They looked set to drop points against Kano Pillars before Oghenetega Ebetomame scored deep into stoppage time to snatch a late win. The result keeps their survival hopes alive heading into the final games.

The match between Bendel Insurance and Katsina United in Benin City could not be completed due to a waterlogged pitch. It will resume on Monday with the score still at 0-0.

Warri Wolves also helped their cause with a slim win over Plateau United, while Kwara United earned a valuable point away from home against Niger Tornadoes after a tough contest.

The fight to stay in the Nigeria Premier Football League is very tight.

Kwara United (44 points) and Kano Pillars (45 points) are still close to the drop zone. Kun Khalifat FC and Remo Stars, both on 43 points, are in the relegation zone. From 14th position down, no team is safe. Wikki Tourist FC and Bayelsa United FC, with 40 points each, have a tough task to stay up, especially as some teams have extra games to play. Every match now matters.