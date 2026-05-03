African champions D’Tigress wrapped up their WNBA pre-season tour with a difficult outing, falling 105–57 to Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday.

The result underscores the gap in cohesion and execution between Nigeria’s rebuilding side and elite WNBA opposition, bringing to a close a demanding stretch that also included defeats to the Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx.

Nigeria started with a lineup featuring Promise Amukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Victoria Macaulay, Nicole Enabosi, and Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, but were immediately drawn into a high-tempo contest.

Indiana dictated the pace from the opening tip, using quick ball movement and transition play to build control early. By halftime, the hosts had established a commanding lead, dominating both the first and second quarters.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Turnovers and defensive lapses proved costly for Nigeria, which struggled to contain Indiana’s offensive rhythm.

D’Tigress showed their most competitive stretch in the third quarter.

Shay Ijiwoye injected energy off the bench, while Victoria Macaulay and Vera Ojenuwa made defensive contributions and battled on the boards. Blessing Ejiofor and Suzie Rafiu also found points in the paint, helping Nigeria stay within reach in phases.

But the underlying issues persisted.

The team finished with 24 turnovers, shot just 30 per cent from the field, and went 0-for-12 from beyond the arc, numbers that made sustained pressure impossible.

Indiana remained composed, taking the third quarter 15–12 and closing out the game with a 20–16 fourth quarter to complete a comprehensive win.

Fever’s efficiency tells the Story

Indiana’s performance was built on efficiency and balance.

Kelsey Mitchell led the scoring with 17 points, adding two rebounds and two assists. Damiris Dantas contributed 16 points, including four shots from beyond the arc.

Caitlin Clark added 12 points and four assists in limited minutes, while Makayla Timpson impressed with 12 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting display.

As a team, Indiana shot 53.7 per cent from the field, 45.2 per cent from three-point range, and recorded 26 assists, numbers that reflect their fluid offensive structure.

Nigeria’s output

For D’Tigress, Ijiwoye led with 10 points, while Kalu, Blessing Ejiofor, and Vera Ojenuwa each scored eight.

Kunaiyi-Akpanah and Suzie Rafiu added six points apiece, with Rafiu also contributing three steals on the defensive end.

Macaulay recorded four points, three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in an all-around effort, while Enabosi finished with three points and five rebounds.

Lessons ahead of Berlin 2026

The result concludes Nigeria’s WNBA tour, a key part of preparations for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 in Berlin.

While the scoreline highlights the gap against one of the league’s strongest sides, the experience offers a valuable benchmark for a squad still developing chemistry and structure.

Across the three fixtures, the lessons have been consistent: ball security, shooting efficiency, and defensive organisation remain areas that must improve.

Final score breakdown

Q1: Nigeria 18–32 Indiana, Q2: Nigeria 11–38 Indiana, Q3: Nigeria 12–15 Indiana, Q4: Nigeria 16–20 Indiana

For D’Tigress, the focus now shifts from results to refinement.

Because the real test is still ahead.