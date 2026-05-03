The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to improve safety and enforcement along the Lekki corridor.

Officials met with residents and stakeholders to address growing concerns over traffic violations and public safety.

The meeting was held virtually on Saturday with representatives from the government, lawmakers and community leaders.

Participants reviewed enforcement gaps, infrastructure concerns and road-user behaviour within the rapidly expanding Lekki axis.

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The session focused on improving compliance, reducing accidents and protecting public assets across the corridor.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, assured residents of stronger collaboration with security agencies.

He said motorists concealing registration plates would face tougher enforcement and possible arrest.

Mr Osiyemi disclosed that discussions had already begun with police authorities in the area.

He said the newly posted police leadership would support enforcement operations.

“Concealing number plates creates security concerns and weakens accountability on our roads.

“Safety is not negotiable, and every resident deserves adequate protection,” Mr Osiyemi said.

He said the state remained committed to restoring order on major traffic corridors.

According to him, enforcement would be intelligence-driven and technology-supported.

Mr Osiyemi also announced progress on the proposed Green Line rail project. He described the rail initiative as critical to Lekki’s transportation future.

“The Green Line will change mobility patterns and reduce pressure on roads,” he said, adding that work on complementary transport systems was advancing.

Mr Osiyemi said water transportation would soon become operational within the district.

“Within the next forty-five days, water taxis will begin operations in Lekki. This will provide residents with safer and faster transport alternatives,” he said.

He urged motorists and residents to support traffic reforms through responsible conduct.

“Road users must obey signs, respect traffic officers and avoid reckless driving,” he said.

He condemned speeding and one-way driving along smooth sections of the corridor. “These behaviours endanger lives and cannot be accepted,” he added.

Mr Osiyemi revealed plans to install surveillance cameras across key locations.

He said the cameras would support monitoring, enforcement and evidence gathering.

According to him, similar systems had improved compliance in other parts of Lagos.

On traffic control, he said LASTMA had expanded operations in Lekki. He noted that the agency’s night patrol teams were already active.

“Night enforcement has improved monitoring and response in the corridor,” he said.

He, however, identified accommodation as a challenge for deployed officers.

“Most officers do not live within this axis. We are considering temporary cabins, but need residents’ cooperation,” Mr Osiyemi said.

Lagos Assembly Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, urged stronger speed-limit enforcement. He said accidents in the corridor had become deeply concerning.

“Hit-and-run incidents and other crashes are becoming too frequent. We need more visible signage and stricter compliance,” Mr Adams said.

LERSA Chairman, Femi Oke, presented residents’ concerns during the meeting.

He urged the government to close loopholes surrounding concealed registration plates.

Mr Oke also called for stronger vehicle safety checks across the corridor. “There should be twenty-four-hour roadworthiness checks and speed monitoring,” he said.

He stressed the need for better regulation of heavy-duty vehicles. “A truck assessment centre will ensure only compliant vehicles enter,” he said.

He also raised concerns about limited pedestrian infrastructure. “Pedestrian bridges are inadequate, and bus-stop infrastructure remains insufficient,” he said.

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Mr Oke further criticised the corridor’s emergency response capacity. He said public awareness of safety reporting tools remained low.

“The whistleblower app exists, but many residents know little about it,” he said. Mr Oke pledged the association’s continued support for enforcement agencies.

He said residents were ready to assist LASTMA and the Federal Road Safety Corps. “We are willing to provide support materials, including reflective jackets,” Mr Oke said.

(NAN)