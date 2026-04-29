Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, the 2023 vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has announced his plan to quit the party today (Wednesday) and join the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

He announced the plan on Tuesday while featuring as a guest o “Politics Today,” a programme on Channels Television.

Mr Baba-Ahmed was running mate to Peter Obi during the 2023 poll. He had sided with the Julius Abure faction of the party.

He refused to join Mr Obi in the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

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Mr Baba-Ahmed explained that he is quitting the LP due to internal wrangling in the party, which he said had made it to drift from its original ideals.

“I am leaving the Labour Party tomorrow [Wednesday]. There is more to it. When there was real peace in the Labour Party, was when they posted back. They redeployed someone with a specific purpose, and because of the antecedent of the individual to make life difficult, particularly for me. What the Labour Party stood for then is no longer what it is today.

“I am leaving the Labour Party [at] midnight, and I am joining PRP. PRP is the new destination. PRP is the one with a history. It’s about 75 years old,” he stated

The PRP is one of Nigeria’s opposition parties. It was originally founded in 1998 by the late Aminu Kano. It won the governorship elections in the old Kano and Kaduna states in 1979.

Mr Baba-Ahmed who hails from Kaduna State, denounced the alleged move by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to foist a one-party state in Nigeria.

He said the country has not made meaningful progress under the APC leadership.

He criticised the government’s handling of security situation in the country, citing incidents such as the killing of senior military officers.

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Mr Baba-Ahmed described as “impossible” the plan by the opposition parties to present a single presidential candidate in the 2027 election.

However, he declared support for a possible alliance involving ADC chieftains Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, and suggested that they could emerge as a strong force capable of challenging the APC if properly organised.