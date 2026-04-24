Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has welcomed Senator Anthony Yaro into the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the lawmaker’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The development, which unfolded late on Thursday, marks another significant shift in the political landscape of the state, as the APC continues to draw key figures from opposition ranks.

Mr Yaro, who represents Gombe South Senatorial District, is the latest high-profile politician to align with the APC under the leadership of Governor Yahaya, a move widely seen as strengthening the party’s influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His defection comes on the heels of earlier political realignments facilitated by the governor, including the movement of three federal lawmakers into the APC.

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Among them are the Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Ali Isa; Abdullahi El-Rasheed, representing Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency; and Inuwa Garba of Yamaltu/Deba.

With the growing list of defections, political observers say the APC is steadily tightening its hold on Gombe’s political space, raising the stakes for opposition parties as preparations for the next electoral cycle gather momentum.

The governor received Mr Yaro in the company of prominent party figures, including the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Usman Kumo, and the APC Deputy National Financial Secretary, Hamma Kumo, signalling a unified front within the party.

Analysts note that the wave of defections could reshape political alignments in the state, with implications for both party structures and electoral strategies in the run-up to 2027.