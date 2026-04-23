Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Thursday hosted the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at the Government House, Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed told reporters that both leaders are actively seeking a “viable political platform” ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Following a closed-door meeting with Mr Obi and his entourage, Governor Mohammed also declared that he considers himself a “freelance politician,” saying he currently lacks direct ties to any specific political party.

Governor Mohammed said the PDP and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of Mr Obi are currently facing uncertainties.

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“Neither PDP nor [the third-party interests] are standing alone. I am a freelance politician now, and my party is also in limbo. We are looking up to the judiciary.

“Certainly, we are all in opposition, and that is why I say this is a political discussion. We will not disclose everything we have discussed in terms of the ‘i’s and ‘t’s we have crossed,” the governor stated.

He added that the meeting focused on strategic realignment and cooperation.

“We cannot operate without a platform. At the end of the day, the current political situation may even help unify us and strengthen our chances of winning elections,” Mr Mohammed said.

He described Mr Obi’s visit as a “symbolic torchlight” of hope for building national unity and a “new tomorrow” for Nigeria.

In his remarks, Mr Obi said the country cannot continue the way it is today.

“We need to reverse the current trend for the benefit of everyone. That is why we are here—to seek your support in building a new Nigeria that will benefit all,” Mr Obi said.

The PDP is currently split into two factions. One side is led by Tanimu Turaki, while the other is led by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

This has left governors like Mr Mohammed in a precarious position, as the party’s national structure is effectively paralysed by legal battles and leadership disputes.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC) and ruling APC had wooed Governor Mohammed into their parties in separate visits to the state.

Mr Mohammed had said that internal divisions within the PDP were the reason he was leaving the PDP.

He added that he had met with key stakeholders, including leaders of the APC and President Bola Tinubu, in efforts to resolve the impasse, but the situation remained unresolved.

However, Mr Mohammed’s attempt to join the APC failed due to alleged disagreements over control of the party structure in his state.