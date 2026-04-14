The newly constructed Corporate Headquarters of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in Abuja has been commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The unveiling of the new office located on Kur Mohammed Avenue in the Central Business District (CBD) Abuja, marked a significant milestone in the Federal Government’s ongoing reform of the nation’s revenue administration framework superintended by the NRS Chairman Dr Zacch Adedeji.

The event was attended top government functionaries, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and several members of the Federal Executive Council.

Some governors were also in attendance. They include the Nigeria Governors’ Forum chairman, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Governors Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Charles Soludo (Anambra), Usman Ododo (Kogi), Babagana Zulum (Borno), and Hope Uzodimma (Imo).

The new NRS complex is an edifice with 16 floors spread across three towers and has the capacity to accommodate about 3,000 personnel.

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The event signaled the formal transition of the nation’s apex tax agency from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to the NRS a reform initiative aimed at strengthening the country’s fiscal architecture.

President Tinubu had in June 2025 signed the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, which officially transformed FIRS into NRS. The reform which took effect on 1 January 2026, is designed to modernise tax administration, unify revenue collection processes, and enhance efficiency in the nation’s financial capacities.

Under the leadership of Executive Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, the NRS is expected to prioritise automation, improve taxpayer experience, and simplify compliance procedures in line with the provisions of the new Act.

Some public and private sector top shots who were present at the event include the Chairman of HEIRS Holding and Founder of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, Zenith Bank Chief Executive Officer, Adaora Umeoji and Senators Ned Nwoko, Abdulaziz Yari, Abba Moro, and Ahmed Wadada among others. Also present was the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike.