Security agencies in Ekiti State on Monday launched another joint operation codenamed “Operation Comb the Bush” as part of efforts to enhance safety and prevent criminal activities across the state.

Recall that the neighboring states bordering Ekiti including Kwara, Kogi, Ondo states have been in the news recently for banditry and kidnapping activities.

The operation which commenced on Monday involved officers of the armed forces, police, NSCDC, State Security Service (SSS), Amotekun Corps, among others.

Addressing the joint patrol team at the Police Headquarters in Ado Ekiti, before the commencement of the operation, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Falade Adegoroye, said the exercise became necessary following intelligence reports indicating intensified security offensives against criminal elements in neighbouring Kwara, Kogi, Ondo and Osun states, as well as parts of northern Nigeria.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He noted that the pressure on the criminal groups in those areas could force them to seek refuge in the South-west, thereby posing potential threats to Ekiti State. This, he said, necessitated the proactive move by all security agencies in the state.

Describing the exercise as a proactive measure to safeguard lives and property, the police commissioner explained that the special operation would involve coordinated bush combing, clearance of criminal hideouts, visibility policing and raids across identified flashpoints, particularly in border communities.

Mr Adegoroye maintained that the operation would help prevent crimes such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, vandalism and attacks on public infrastructure and worship centres among others.

Stressing the need to also protect farmers who are returning to their farms with the commencement of the rainy season, the commissioner said the operation would also help create a secure environment for farming activities by denying criminal elements access to forest and rural settlements.

The police chief charged the officers to exhibit discipline, professionalism and respect for human rights, assuring Ekiti residents that the operation would be carried out with utmost responsibility in line with global best practice.

He commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji for prioritising security of the people and consistently providing necessary support, logistic and enabling environment for security agencies to effectively discharge their duties in the state. He added that the demonstrated commitment of the governor has continued to strengthen the fight against crime and ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Ebenezer Ogundana, a retired brigadier general, described the operation as a proactive measure by the governor to sustain the prevailing peace and security in the state.

He noted that the move reflects the governor’s foresight in addressing emerging threats before they escalate, especially in view of developments in neighbouring state.

Mr Ogundana explained that government had continued to invest in intelligence gathering, inter-agency collaboration and logistics support for security outfits, stressing that the operation is part of a broader strategy to ensure that criminal elements do not find safe haven in Ekiti.

While assuring residents that the Oyebanji administration will not relent in its resolve to keep Ekiti safe, secure and conducive for economic activities and peaceful coexistence, the special adviser charged citizens to support security agencies with credible information.