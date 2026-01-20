The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday lifted the ban on public campaigns, following the release of the final list of candidates for the 20 June governorship election in Ekiti State

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the tate, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, disclosed this while addressing leaders of political parties and stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

On Monday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the commission released the final list of the governorship candidates and deputies.

However, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were missing on the list.

Mr Omoseyindemi said public campaigns would commence 21 January and end at midnight on 18 June 18.

He asked political parties to strictly adhere to the approved campaign period and timelines, as well as to shun hate campaign.

Mr Omoseyindemi formally presented the final list of 12 governorship candidates and their running mates, stressing that the process was concluded following the conclusion of primaries, submission of nomination forms and the resolution of complaints arising from the nomination exercise, in line with the Electoral Act 2022.

He said that the publication of the list signalled the beginning of a critical phase of the electioneering, urging political actors to conduct their campaigns with maturity, restraint and strict adherence to the law.

While affirming the right of parties and candidates to campaign freely, the REC warned that such rights must be exercised in line with the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act and the commission’s guidelines.

He reminded political parties of the need to notify the INEC, security agencies and other relevant authorities ahead of rallies and campaigns, stressing that such was necessary to ensure adequate security and prevent breakdown of law and order.

Mr Omoseyindemi noted that inciting comments could inflame tensions and undermine the credibility of the electoral process, urging political actors to focus on issue-based campaigns and healthy competition, rather than resorting to personal attacks or statements capable of provoking violence.

He said any act of violence, intimidation or breach of public peace would not be tolerated, adding that offenders would be sanctioned in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws.

APC, ADC speak on chances at poll

Following the lifting of the ban on public campaigns, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed confidence ahead of the poll, hinging its optimism on the Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s impressive performance since assuming office.

The state Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, said that the party would campaign on the governor’s record in governance, infrastructural development, workers’ welfare and political stability in the state which he believed have earned him widespread acceptance among Ekiti people.

Mr Dipe expressed confidence that the APC-led-administration’s achievements in office would translate into electoral victory for the party and a renewed mandate from the people.

The party’s spokesperson assured that APC would adopt issue-based campaigns and avoid inflammatory rhetoric, noting that peaceful engagement with the electorate remained central to its strategy.

However, African Democratic Congress, the leading opposition party in the state, dismissed the ruling APC, insisting that the Ekiti were increasingly dissatisfied with the Oyebanji-led administration in the state.

The party’s state Secretary, Segun Adewumi, alleged that the APC had failed to meet the expectations of the people, accusing Mr Oyebanji of poor performance in key areas affecting the daily lives of residents.

Mr Akinwumi said that it was confident that the growing dissatisfaction across the state would translate into support for its candidate, Dare Abejide, at the polls.