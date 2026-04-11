The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has further extended the deadline for filing individual annual income tax returns to 21 April.

The extension was announced in a statement signed by the LIRS Head, Corporate Communications, Monsurat Amasa-Oyelude, and seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.

The LIRS stated that it extended the tax filing further after observing a significant increase in traffic on its eTax platform as more taxpayers endeavour to meet the filing deadline.

“The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) wishes to express its sincere appreciation to esteemed taxpayers for their continued compliance and commitment to the filing of their individual annual income tax returns.

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“Following the earlier extension granted to 14 April, 2026, the Agency has observed a significant increase in traffic on its eTax platform as more taxpayers endeavour to meet the filing deadline.

“In view of this development, and to ensure that all taxpayers are provided with adequate opportunity to complete their filings, LIRS hereby announces a further extension of the deadline, now set for 21 April, 2026,” the statement read.

On 25 February, the agency directed individual taxpayers in Lagos to file their annual tax returns for the 2026 year of assessment by 31 March.

However, the LIRS later extended the deadline to 14 April to give taxpayers more time to complete their filings.

According to the LIRS, the additional extension is granted in consideration of the overwhelming response and to enhance taxpayer convenience, while maintaining the integrity and accuracy of submissions.

In the statement, the LIRS urged the Lagos taxpayers to fulfil their civic responsibility within the extension window on the LIRS eTax platform only.

“Taxpayers are reminded that the filing of annual income tax returns remains a statutory obligation and are encouraged to take advantage of this final extension to fulfil their civic responsibility.

“The executive chairman of LIRS, Subair, on Friday reiterated that all filings must be completed electronically via the LIRS eTax platform: https://etax.lirs.net, which remains the only approved channel for submission,” the statement read.