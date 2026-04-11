As part of its commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing convenient travel options, Ogun State-owned airline, Gateway Air, has announced new flight operations covering major cities across Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement issued at the weekend by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Akinmade.

According to the statement, Gateway Air will commence scheduled flight operations on the following routes beginning Monday, 13th April 2026:

– Iperu to Abuja

– Abuja to Port Harcourt

– Abuja to Calabar

– Abuja to Jos

– Iperu to Kano

The airline noted that the one-way flights will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, offering passengers reliable and convenient travel options. Economy fares are as low as ₦100,000.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The development marks a significant step in improving regional accessibility and delivering efficient, reliable air travel services to passengers, while also supporting economic growth and connectivity across the country.

Passengers are encouraged to make early bookings and stay updated through the airline’s official communication channels for flight schedules and additional information:

Phone: +2349125950403, +2349153823424, +2347047108136

Email: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]

Gateway Air remains committed to providing safe, efficient, and customer-focused air travel services.