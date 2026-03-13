The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has distanced itself from the purported admission of candidates into the Law Faculty of Lead City University.

JAMB, which operated the admissions portal for Nigerian universities through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), said it did not process the said admissions for the university.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB said it has received several claims accusing it of negligence over the development. The board, however, said it was not involved in the admissions.

“The Board unequivocally states that the said admissions were not conducted through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), the only platform approved for the processing of admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” the statement said.

“Consequently, such admissions are void as they are unknown to the board.”

JAMB added that the university is not authorised to admit students into the Law programme until the suspension on the course expires.

Warning to candidates

The board warned prospective students against accepting admission offers processed outside CAPS.

It said candidates who accept such offers risk losing the opportunity to obtain legitimate admission.

“This sad development once again underscores the importance of heeding the Board’s repeated and unequivocal advice to candidates not to accept any offer of admission outside CAPS. Admission that is not processed and approved on CAPS is fake,” the board said.

JAMB also warned that candidates who accept such admissions may be considered complicit.

The board advised affected candidates to disregard such admission offers and apply for the next Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to seek admission through legitimate channels.

Sanctions and policies

Admissions into law programmes in Nigerian universities are regulated by the Council of Legal Education, which determines admission quotas and ensures institutions meet the standards required to train future lawyers. Universities that violate these requirements risk sanctions, including suspension of admissions.

In 2025, admissions into law programmes were suspended in eight institutions after the Council of Legal Education sanctioned them for regulatory breaches.

The CAPS, introduced by JAMB in 2017, was designed to centralise the admission process and prevent illegal admissions by tertiary institutions.

Lead City University’s law programme has also faced regulatory scrutiny in the past. In 2013, the Court of Appeal ruled that the programme was invalid pending accreditation by the National Universities Commission and the Council of Legal Education.

Attempts to bypass rules

JAMB also raised concerns that some universities may be attempting to bypass admission regulations by transferring illegally admitted candidates to other institutions.

According to the board, such arrangements will not be recognised unless the candidate was initially admitted through CAPS.

The controversy highlights ongoing concerns about compliance with admission procedures in Nigeria’s higher education system.

Under current regulations, all tertiary institutions are required to process admissions through CAPS to ensure transparency and prevent illegal admissions.

JAMB said it would continue to enforce the rules governing admissions.

“The Board emphasises that it will discharge its responsibility in accordance with the laws, rules and regulations,” the statement said.