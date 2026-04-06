The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is deliberately deploying administrative landmines to prevent the Party from fielding candidates in the upcoming elections.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC stated that at the heart of this emerging crisis is INEC’s stated position that it will no longer receive any correspondence from the party pending the determination of a matter before the Federal High Court.

On its face, this may appear procedural. In reality, it creates a direct and dangerous conflict with the clear timelines imposed by the Electoral Act (2026), which provides defined windows, including the mandatory 21-day notice period and subsequent submission requirements, within which political parties must complete critical electoral processes.

INEC had suspended recognition of the leadership of the ADC factions, in compliance with a Court of Appeal ruling that asked them to maintain the status quo pending the determination of a suit before the Federal High Court.

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A former National Vice Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala, filed a suit challenging the leadership of David Mark, the national chairman, following the resignation of former chairman Ralph Nwosu.

Mr Bala approached the Federal High Court requesting that it declare him the national chairman.

Mr Mark-led ADC, however, filed an interlocutory appeal at the Court of Appeal ahead of the case at the lower court, but the appellate court dismissed the appeal and ordered both groups to maintain the status quo ante bellum.

Following INEC’s decision, Mr Mark, at a press conference on Thursday, demanded the resignation of the commission’s Chairman, Joash Amupitan, and other national commissioners.

Read the full statement by ADC

ADC Raises Alarm Over INEC Landmines

* Plot to Prevent Party From Fielding Candidates

We are compelled to raise serious concerns about a developing situation that appears designed to prevent the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from fielding candidates in the upcoming elections. It is based on documentary evidence which we are now placing before the Nigerian public, including certified INEC records, attendance logs, monitoring reports, and excerpts from the Commission’s own sworn affidavit. Taken together, these documents establish a clear and consistent record of events.

INEC received formal notice of the ADC’s July 29, 2025, National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting. It deployed officials to monitor that meeting. It documented the proceedings and received formal reports from its field officers. Following this, INEC updated its internal records and uploaded the names of the new leadership, including Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.

These are not claims. They are facts contained in INEC’s own records.

In addition, the Commission’s sworn affidavit before the Federal High Court, in its response to Nafiu Bala Gombe on 12 September 2025, particularly in Clauses 14 to 19, affirms key legal principles: that the leadership transition had already been completed and recognized, that such internal party matters fall outside the scope of judicial interference, that completed acts cannot be reversed by injunction, and also recognizes the David Mark-led NWC.

Yet, despite this clear documentary trail, INEC has now taken the position that it will no longer receive any correspondence from the ADC pending the determination of a matter before the Federal High Court. This is where the contradiction becomes dangerous.

The Electoral Act imposes strict timelines on political parties, including the 21-day notice requirement and submission deadlines. INEC itself has set May 10 as the deadline for submitting relevant documents. However, by refusing to receive communication from the ADC within this same period, the Commission is effectively preventing the Party from complying with the law.

In simple terms, INEC is effectively threatening that unless the courts deliver judgment on the ADC leadership issue by May 10, it will prevent the ADC from producing candidates.

This places the ADC in an impossible position and creates a clear pathway to artificial non-compliance, which can then be used to justify excluding the Party from fielding candidates. That is the landmine.

INEC has claimed that its April 1 decision was taken to avoid rendering the proceedings before the Federal High Court nugatory. The reality is the opposite. By intervening in a matter already before the court and issuing a pronouncement with clear legal and operational consequences, the Commission has itself undermined the very process it claims to protect.

What is even more concerning is that this position contradicts INEC’s own prior conduct and legal stance. The same Commission that monitored, documented, recognised, and swore to an affidavit confirming the ADC leadership is now acting in a way that contradicts its earlier position.

We therefore call on the Commission to immediately reverse this position, resume accepting all lawful correspondence from the ADC, and uphold its constitutional responsibility to ensure a level playing field for all political parties.

We also call on Nigerians to be wary and remain vigilant about these dangerous machinations to subvert Nigeria’s democracy and impose a civilian dictatorship on the country.

Signed:

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

National Publicity Secretary

African Democratic Congress (ADC)