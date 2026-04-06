Security concerns remain at the forefront of President Bola Tinubu’s engagements, as the presidency says intensified consultations with security agencies and regional partners are ongoing to address Nigeria’s persistent insecurity challenges.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this after meeting with the president in Lagos on Sunday. He noted that the Commander-in-Chief is prioritising efforts to resolve security issues “once and for all.”

According to Mr Idris, the president recently returned from Jos, where security developments were a major focus, and has continued to engage security agencies on strategies for lasting peace.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the resurgence of violence in various parts of Plateau State following the killings of residents in Anguwan Rukuba, Jos North, last Sunday. Authorities have since imposed and relaxed curfews. There have also been multiple fatal attacks in other states like Katsina and Borno.

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“He (Mr Tinubu) just came back from Jos, and security is uppermost in his mind,” Mr Idris said. “He keeps talking and discussing with the security agencies on how we can find a lasting solution and collaboration with our regional partners, collaboration with international partners to ensure that we bring lasting peace to our country.”

The minister emphasised that the administration recognises the transnational nature of insecurity, particularly across the Sahel, stressing that Nigeria cannot tackle the challenge alone. He pointed to the recent visit of Chad’s President, Mahamat Déby, to Abuja as a significant step toward strengthening cross-border security cooperation.

“It is very significant because we are fighting terrorism. Terrorism has no borders… it is almost impossible for Nigeria to act alone,” he said, noting that deeper collaboration with neighbouring countries is critical to curbing threats in Nigeria’s North-east and the wider Sahel region.

Mr Idris added that the president is also working closely with international partners, including the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, to bolster Nigeria’s security architecture. He recalled that security featured prominently during Mr Tinubu’s recent state visit to the UK.

Beyond security, the minister said the president remains attentive to public concerns and urged Nigerians to remain patriotic and united.

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“Mr President is listening. He is a keen watcher of events,” Mr Idris stated, adding that Mr Tinubu has called on citizens to reflect and support efforts to stabilise the country.

He further revealed that the president is reviewing concerns raised by media executives in a recent meeting in Abuja, with a view to strengthening the media industry’s capacity to operate effectively.

Meanwhile, Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, also visited the president, who is in Lagos for the Easter break. Mr Rabiu described his meeting as a routine goodwill engagement to convey Sallah and birthday wishes, as well as reaffirm support for the administration.

The presidency maintained that, despite the Easter holiday, governance continues, with Mr Tinubu continuing to engage critical stakeholders and review strategies aimed at delivering on his promises, particularly in restoring security across the country.