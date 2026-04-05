At least 17 people have been reported killed in an attack on Mbalom in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, in the latest violence to hit the state’s rural areas.

The attack, which occurred on Sunday, coincided with Easter celebrations, with residents narrating how the gunmen stormed the community and opened fire on villagers.

Local sources who did not want their names mentioned for security reasons said the assailants also set houses ablaze, displacing many residents, with many missing as search efforts continue.

“This is heartbreaking. People were caught unawares. Many are still missing,” a resident said.

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Witness accounts indicate that the attackers struck without warning, forcing families to flee into the bush as gunshots rang through the community.

The latest killings have renewed concerns over persistent insecurity in parts of Benue, where farming communities have faced repeated attacks by armed groups.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Governor Hyacinth Alia condemned the attack, describing it as “heinous” and unacceptable.

The statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said the governor expressed sympathy to affected families and assured residents that the government would pursue those responsible.

Mr Alia also noted what he described as a pattern of “calculated and selective attacks” in parts of the state and pledged to strengthen security measures to prevent further violence.

He commended the security agencies for their response and urged them to intensify operations to apprehend the perpetrators.

The incident adds to a history of deadly violence in the Mbalom area. In April 2018, suspected herders attacked a Catholic church in the community, killing two priests, Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, during a morning mass.

At least 15 other persons were reportedly killed in that attack, which also saw houses burnt and properties destroyed.

The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi had at the time condemned the killings and criticised what it described as an inadequate security response to the violence.

Sunday’s attack mirrors that earlier incident, with similar reports of killings, arson, and displacement of residents.

Across Benue State, such attacks have continued to disrupt livelihoods, particularly in agrarian communities, raising broader questions about security and protection for vulnerable populations.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, while security agencies have launched efforts to track down those responsible.