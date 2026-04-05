The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has summoned officers attached to the Satellite Town Division of the Lagos State Police Command to report to Abuja for disciplinary proceedings following a viral video alleging harassment of two residents.

The directive, announced on Sunday, comes amid public outrage over footage showing officers on stop-and-search duty allegedly attempting to search two young men’s bags away from their parked vehicle in the Abulado area of Lagos.

According to a statement posted on X by the New Media Officer of the police, Aliyu Giwa, the officers involved have been identified and ordered to appear before the Complaint Response Unit on Wednesday, 8 April.

“The Leadership of the Force management team has directed the officers involved in the recent Satellite Town Division incident in Lagos to report to Abuja on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, for disciplinary proceedings through the Complaint Response Unit,” the statement stated.

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The statement added that the move underscores its commitment to accountability and professionalism.

“We encourage all officers to demonstrate professionalism, restraint, and respect for the citizens we serve.

“We value the public’s concerns, which reinforce our commitment to accountability and professional standards.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains steadfast in its dedication to discipline, justice, and maintaining the integrity of our institution,” Mr Giwa stressed.

Video footage, which circulated widely on X, showed some police officers allegedly threatening the individuals during the encounter. One of the young men is heard questioning the officers’ conduct in Pidgin English, saying he had never seen police take a driver aside for a search away from his vehicle.

From the footage, it is clear that the officers were aware of the recording, yet they continued to intimidate the two individuals with threatening words.

In a follow-up post, the Complaint Response Unit reiterated that appropriate sanctions would be applied.

“UPDATE: Dear members of the public, the policemen in the viral video have been identified and appropriate disciplinary actions await them accordingly. We seek your support and trust as we fight impunity to a standstill. ##NoToImpunity,” the unit said.

This latest incident adds to the concerns raised by Nigerians about the incessant abuse of power and lack of accountability, and unprofessional conduct among some police officers during routine stop-and-search operations across Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, recently ruled that Nigerians have the constitutional right to record police officers performing their duties in public, setting a major precedent for accountability and civil liberties.

The judge, H. A. Nganjiwa, ruled that police officers must wear visible name tags, display their force numbers, and refrain from harassing, intimidating, arresting, or confiscating devices from citizens who record their actions.

The court awarded the applicant, Maxwell Uwaifo, N5 million for the violation of his fundamental rights and an additional N2 million for litigation costs.

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“This judgement has significant implications for policing standards, civil liberties, and public accountability across Nigeria,” Mr Uwaifo said in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES.

“The court made far-reaching pronouncements on police accountability and citizens’ constitutional rights.”

Before the judgement, the police had openly supported citizens’ right to record officers on duty.

In a post on X in December 2023, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the then-police spokesperson said that filming or photographing officers is not an offence and that harassment of those recording constitutes misconduct.