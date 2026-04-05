The Nigerian Army, 8 Division, Sokoto, has debunked a social media report alleging an attack on the residence of Matthew Kukah and the Sokoto Catholic Cathedral.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Sokoto by Olaniyi Osoba, the acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division.

Mr Osoba, a lieutenant colonel, described the report circulating on Facebook as misleading and unfounded.

“The attention of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army and Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, has been drawn to a misleading social media post.

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“The post falsely reported an armed attack on the residence of Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Bishop of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese, as well as the Sokoto Catholic Cathedral.

“We categorically debunk these unfounded claims, as there was no such attack in Sokoto State.

“The safety and security of Bishop Kukah and the Sokoto Catholic Cathedral remain intact. Bishop Kukah is currently fulfilling his Easter duties without any disruption,” he said.

Mr Osoba added that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, remained committed to ensuring the safety of residents across the state.

He said that adequate security measures had been put in place to guarantee a peaceful Easter celebration within the division’s Area of Responsibility (AoR).

In a related development, the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto also dismissed the report, saying it was false and unfounded.

In a statement issued by Pascal Salifu, director of Communications of the Diocese, the church described the report as false and misleading.

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According to the statement, the video accompanying the claim began circulating following the murder of Deborah Yakubu in May 2022.

“This is the work of persons committed to causing havoc in society.

“We wish to inform the general public that the information is totally false. The Bishop’s residence, the Cathedral, and the Catholic Pastoral Centre in Sokoto remain safe, intact and fully operational,” it added.

The diocese extended its goodwill messages from Bishop Kukah to the faithful and other residents, wishing them a joyful and grace-filled Easter celebration.

It also expressed appreciation to the military and other security agencies for their prompt response following the circulation of the false video.

(NAN)