Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening urban planning and land administration in the State, while calling for deeper collaboration with professional bodies, particularly town planners.

The governor made this known during a courtesy visit by the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House. He was represented at the meeting by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

Governor Sani highlighted ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing transparency in land allocation, enforcing development control regulations, and promoting orderly urban expansion across the state. He also noted that the government is investing significantly in infrastructure and urban renewal initiatives to improve the quality of life for residents.

According to him, these efforts are part of deliberate measures to modernise urban planning systems and ensure sustainable development.

However, the governor stressed that government alone cannot achieve these goals.

“We recognise that government cannot do this alone. We need the expertise, guidance, and partnership of professional bodies such as yours. Your role in ensuring adherence to standards, building capacity, and promoting innovation in planning practice is vital to achieving sustainable development outcomes,” he said.

He further emphasized that his administration remains committed to both rural and urban development, noting that an ambitious development agenda anchored on large-scale infrastructure projects is currently underway.

Governor Sani urged members of the institute to continue providing expert advisory and technical support, particularly on how land use planning impacts social and economic development.

Reflecting on the longstanding relationship between Kaduna State and the institute, the governor recalled that the state’s planning history dates back to 1913, with the development of master plans, spatial development frameworks, and infrastructure blueprints.

“This historical context underscores the institute’s deep-rooted contribution to ensuring Kaduna’s orderly growth,” he noted.

The governor disclosed that Kaduna State has been selected as one of the pilot states by the World Bank Group for the Nigerian Land Titling, Registration, and Documentation Programme. He added that a joint team from the World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development recently visited the state to assess its land governance systems.

Welcoming the delegation, led by NITP Vice President, Professor Kingsley Ogboli, alongside members of the Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria, Governor Sani described the visit as an opportunity to strengthen partnerships and align development priorities.

He reaffirmed the state government’s openness to collaboration, stressing its commitment to building cities and communities that are well-planned, inclusive, safe, and economically vibrant.