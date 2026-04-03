The Management of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) has approved the conferment of an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree on prominent legal practitioner, Yusuf Ali, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for his contributions to the legal profession.

In a formal invitation signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Hakeem Fawehinmi, a professor, the university said Mr Ali will be conferred with the honorary degree at the university’s combined 29 and 30 convocation scheduled for Saturday, 18 April.

According to the invitation, Mr Alli’s nomination was approved by the University Governing Council at its 83rd extraordinary meeting, following a recommendation by the university senate.

“On behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, Management, Staff and Students of the University of Abuja (now Yakubu Gowon University, Abuja), I have the profound honour to inform you that the Governing Council at its 83rd Extra-Ordinary Meeting approved the Senate recommendation of your conferment with an Honorary Doctorate Degree, Doctor of Laws (LLD),” the invitation reads in part.

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About nominee

Yusu Ali, SAN, is the principal partner and founder of the Law Firm, Yusuf O. Ali & Co, Ghalib Chambers, and has been in active legal practice for over three decades.

Before founding his law firm in 1994, he worked at Adegboyega Awomolo & Co from 1983 and rose to become a partner before he left to found his own law firm.

Mr Ali obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree at the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), in 1978, where he won the Federal Merit Award for undergraduates. He holds a Master’s of Laws degree from the same university in 1991. In 1989, the Chief Justice of Nigeria appointed him as a Notary Public.

In 1997, he attained the highest professional honour at the Nigerian Bar when he was conferred with the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.