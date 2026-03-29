Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and his Abia State counterpart, Alex Otti, have felicitated with President Bola Tinubu on his 74th birthday anniversary.

In a statement on Saturday by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, Mr Mbah said Mr Tinubu’s life reflected enduring dedication to Nigeria’s development.

He said the president’s leadership demonstrated resilience and a bold commitment to reform, inclusivity, and national renewal.

Mr Mbah recalled Mr Tinubu’s role during difficult periods, saying he helped restore democratic rule through decisive actions that “rescued and repositioned the economy”.

“President Bola Tinubu’s 74th birthday offers a moment to reflect on a life intertwined with Nigeria’s democratic evolution and economic transformation.

“Courage in adversity defines leadership. The President’s journey clearly reflects this enduring quality.

“From the pro-democracy struggle to public office, his vision has remained clear and consistent,” Mr Mbah said.

According to the governor, Mr Tinubu’s patriotism is genuine, noting his actions are not driven by a desire for validation.

“We celebrate not just the man, but his achievements, including efforts to steer the economy away from crisis.

“The impacts of his policies are visible. These reforms, though difficult, are necessary for a more resilient and competitive economy.

“We have seen easing macroeconomic pressures, rising foreign reserves, and unprecedented exchange rate unification,” he said.

Mr Mbah said the milestone also called for reflection, urging Nigerians to appreciate the president’s sacrifices in leading the country through a critical phase.

He urged continued public support, stressing that nation-building requires collective commitment and shared responsibility.

“The most meaningful gesture is to support the necessary journey of national renewal that his administration has begun.

“Nation-building is not a one-person task. It demands collective belief, sacrifice, and sustained citizen support.

“As we celebrate him at 74, I pray he remains guided by wisdom and strength, and that Nigerians unite for a stronger nation,” he said.

‘Father of the nation’

The Governor of Abia, Mr Otti, personally signed a birthday message on Sunday, 29 March, for Mr Tinubu, whom he described as the “father of the nation”.

“We celebrate not just a birthday but the number one citizen and father of the nation, whom God has granted the rare privilege of being alive and in good health to celebrate such a milestone.

“At a time like this, my prayer is that God would bless the president with more knowledge, wisdom and good health as he continues to pilot the affairs of the nation and ensure that the country succeeds under his watch,” he said in the birthday message.

Mr Otti enjoined the president to remain committed and diligent in serving the nation, with a view to improving the lives of all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

He assured him that his administration would continue to partner and support all his administration’s people-oriented policies and noble causes.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Abia State, I wish the President a Happy 74th birthday celebration, and pray that his day and subsequent days will be filled with joy and happiness for him and his family.”