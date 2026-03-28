The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that Lassa fever infections in 2026 remain heavily concentrated in a small number of states, even as weekly cases show signs of decline.

In its latest situation report covering Epidemiological Week 10 (2-8 March 2026), the agency disclosed that five states – Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue and Edo – account for 85 per cent of all confirmed cases recorded so far this year.

Bauchi alone accounted for 28 per cent of infections, followed by Ondo (21 per cent), Taraba (19 per cent), Benue (nine per cent) and, Edo (eight per cent).

The remaining 15 per cent of cases were spread across 15 other states.

In total, 20 states and 78 local government areas have reported at least one confirmed case so far in 2026.

During Week 10 alone, cases were recorded in eight states: Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba, Benue, Edo, Kogi, Gombe, and Cross River.

The report also highlights that Lassa fever continues to disproportionately affect young adults, with the 21–30 age group accounting for the highest number of confirmed cases.

The overall age range of affected individuals spans from one to 90 years, with a median age of 30 years. The gender distribution is nearly equal, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.9.

Although no healthcare worker was infected in Week 10, the report shows that 38 infections have been recorded among health workers so far in 2026.

The report identified healthcare worker exposure as an ongoing challenge, pointing to gaps in infection prevention and control measures in health facilities.

Cases decline, but deaths remain high

The NCDC reported 40 confirmed cases in Week 10, a drop from 65 cases recorded in the previous week.

Despite this decline, seven deaths were recorded within the same period, with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.5 per cent.

The report indicates that while transmission may be slow, the proportion of deaths among confirmed cases remains significant.

Cumulatively, between Week one and 10 of 2026, Nigeria has recorded 516 confirmed cases and 135 deaths, translating to a CFR of 26.2 per cent.

This is notably higher than the 18.3 per cent recorded during the same period in 2025, despite fewer confirmed cases this year.

The report shows that suspected cases dropped slightly from 2,960 in 2025 to 2,821 in 2026, suggesting a marginal decline in overall case detection.

Nationwide response

The NCDC said it has scaled up response measures through a multi-partner approach involving organisations such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

Key interventions include the deployment of National Rapid Response Teams to seven high-burden states, distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE), Ribavirin, and other medical supplies, and training of health workers on case management in Taraba State.

Others are activation of incident management systems in multiple states, active case search and contact tracing across affected areas and behavioural change programmes in 10 high-burden states

The agency also reported ongoing contact tracing, with 922 contacts identified so far, and 321 currently under follow-up.

Persistent challenges

Despite these interventions, the NCDC identified several challenges affecting outbreak control.

These include late presentation of cases at health facilities, poor health-seeking behaviour linked to the cost of treatment, and low awareness levels in affected communities.

The report also highlighted poor environmental sanitation in high-burden areas as a contributing factor to continued transmission.

Calls for prevention and early response

The NCDC urged state governments to strengthen year-round community engagement and improve prevention strategies, particularly in high-burden areas.

The agency advised health care workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for Lassa fever and ensure timely referral and treatment, while adhering strictly to infection prevention protocols.

It also called for stronger collaboration with partners to improve state-level capacity for early detection and rapid response.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.