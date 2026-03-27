Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has lost his mum, Umma El-Rufai.

The woman reportedly died on Friday according to a post by Bello El-Rufai, a grandson of the deceased, in a post on his verified Facebook page.

The cause of death was yet to be ascertained at this moment.

Bello, a serving member of the House of Representatives, sought the public’s prayers on behalf of the deceased.

At the time of filing this report, Mr El-Rufai is still being held in detention by the ICPC over allegations of corruption.

Details shortly