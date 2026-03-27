All is set for the 2026 national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The two-day event, themed “Unity in Progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda,” will be held at Eagle Square, Abuja, today and Saturday.

Coming a few months to the 2027 general election, the convention is Ithe fourth organised by the party since it was formed in 2013, following the merger of some opposition parties. The parties, now defunct, were the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and a section of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The previous conventions were held in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

According to the Media Sub-Committee for the convention, 8,453 delegates drawn from the 36 states and the FCT are expected to attend.

President Bola Tinubu, his deputy, Kashim Shettima, and other functionaries of the federal administration are among the delegates.

Also, delegates from the diaspora will attend for the first time, marking a significant development for the governing party.

Mohammed Idris, subcommittee chair and information minister, said the large number of delegates accredited for the event “demonstrates inclusiveness, and organisational strength of our great party.”

A major exercise taking place at the convention is the election of a 25-member National Working Committee (NWC), alongside five non-NWC members and six national ex-officio members representing the six geopolitical zones as listed in Article 11 Section 12.4 of the party’s constitution. The contestants were screened by a committee on Tuesday.

Current occupants of some positions elected at the 2022 convention are seeking re-election. However, the National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, who also want to return to office, were appointed midway following the resignation of the previous occupants of the positions.

The Central Coordinating Committee chair, Aminu Masari, said the party is ready for the convention, noting that its multiple sub-committees had completed their assignments.

“The central coordinating committee started its work about three weeks ago. We started with 25 subcommittees covering all areas.

“We are so far satisfied with all that has been done. And to assure Nigerians and even those outside Nigeria that APC is very ready for the convention of 2026 that will start in the early hours of tomorrow (Friday),” Mr Masari, a former Katsina State governor, said.

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6:59 p.m: Minister of State for Industry, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, John Enoh, arrive at the convention ground.

7:03 p.m: Deputy Senate President of the 9th Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, arrives at the venue.

7:07 p.m: Guests, including former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Betta Edu, the national chairman and vice chairman representing each geopolitical zones, are welcomed to the event.

7:09 p.m: Dance presentation by Ogun State cultural troupe taking place.

7:13 p.m: Recognition of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu; senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, and other delegates

7:17 p.m: Dance presentation by the Edo State cultural troupe.

7:20 p.m: Arrival and recognition of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

7:45 p.m: Recognition of the former senator from Edo State, Matthew Urhoghide; Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo; senator representing Cross River South, Asuquo Ekpenyong, and senator representing Cross River Central, Eteng Jonah.

7:58 p.m: Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, arrives and his arrival is announced.

8:05p.m: Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin; Minister of Information, Mohammed Malagi and the Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, are recognised.

8:08 p.m: Music performance by Victor Uwaifo and his crew energises and entertains the convention arena and delegates as proceedings continue.

8:15p.m: President Bola Tinubu makes his way into the arena.

8:16 p.m.: The national anthem is rendered as the president and the First Lady Oluremi Tinubu are formally welcomed into the convention arena.

8:43 p.m.: Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Bello Masari, is ushered to give a welcome remark

9:21 p.m.: He apologised for the challenges facing the nation, describing them as opportunities to demonstrate resilience and reaffirm commitment to a fair Nigeria.

“I apologise for the challenges facing our nation. These challenges are opportunities to prove our resilience and to affirm our commitment to Nigeria.”

9:25 p.m.: He also thanked the president and party members for the trust reposed in the leadership.

“I wish to thank our dear president and party for the trust you put in us.”

9:32p.m: The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, moved a motion for the adoption of congresses carried out at wards, Local government, and zones.

9:32p.m: This was seconded by the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma and adopted by the majority.

9:36 p.m: The speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, moved a motion for the adoption of consensus as the mode of electing national officers.

He outlines that the process will ensure a clear method of election, a defined system for adopting results, and strict adherence to constitutional guidelines. He also urges all aspirants to comply with the rules governing the exercise.

The motion was seconded by the governor of Kaduna state, Uba Sani and adopted by a majority of delegates.

9:40p.m: The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, moved a motion citing urgent administrative necessity regarding the party’s leadership structure in Ekiti and Osun states, currently overseen by caretaker committees across wards, local government areas and zones.

9:42 p.m: He noted that the tenure of the committees, elected at those levels, is due to expire in March, and seeks approval for a six-month extension to September 2026.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, seconded the motion.

Mr Masari put it to a vote and the “ayes” had it.

9:53 p.m: In his remark on behalf of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, said the convention must serve as a true affirmation of a shared vision for Nigeria, stressing that the party was not built solely to win elections but to drive long-term national development.

9:55 p.m: Mr Uzodimma commended President Tinubu for what he describes as vision, results and uncommon foresight, noting that the country’s direction is becoming clearer and that commitment to long-term development is strengthening.

“The convention must be a real affirmation of our visions for Nigeria. The convention must show that APC was not built only to win elections.”

9:56 p.m: The imo governor added that the president has demonstrated statesmanship in steering the nation forward.

9:59 p.m: The Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, called for a moment of silence in honour of fallen heroes across the country affected by insecurity.

10:05 p.m: He thanked the president for reforms that have generated wealth across the country. He highlighted that tax reforms have enabled states to invest more in citizens’ livelihoods and noted that the agricultural sector has benefited through support from the Ministry of Livestock, assisting farmers nationwide.

10:10 p.m.: Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, in his remark, said President Tinubu must continue his work beyond 2027, emphasising that this is not about sentiment but about continuity and results.

10:10p.m: He stressed the need for stability at the legislative level, noting that experience and institutional memory have been lost. He called for a return of steady leadership to ensure consistency and effective delivery.

10:17p.m: The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, while giving his remark, commended President Tinubu for his resilience, noting that, “There are now only two political parties in Nigeria, APC and others.”

10:19p.m: According to Mr Akpabio, “What is attracting people to APC today is good governance.”

10:20p.m: Highlighting infrastructural achievements, he pointed to the railways, saying they have made inter-state travel easier for Nigerians.

10:23p.m: Speaking further, the senate president assured that the current insecurity will be addressed, “The insecurity you see today, with the ingenuity of our president, you shall see them no more.”

10:30p.m: Bringing the opening ceremony to an end, the Vice Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Pius Anyim, thanked the president for his support and contributions to the nation.

10:33 p.m. Mr Anyim, a former senate president, also expressed gratitude to Mr Masari, saying that working with him was a valuable experience, and noted that the scale and success of the convention arena reflect true teamwork. “Looking at this arena, you will see that it was teamwork.”

10:36p.m: Mr Tinubu is invited to give his remarks.

10:41p.m: Music in several Nigerian languages, especially the Yoruba and Hausa languages, is played to celebrate Mr Tinubu. Drums and other traditional musical instruments fill the arena, adding a vibrant and festive atmosphere to the celebration.

10:46 p.m: Mr Tinubu begins his speech.

10:49p.m: The president said, “Today I stand before you with a heart of gratitude for what we have achieved since 2013. Despite the challenges we may face, we will overcome all difficulties.”

10:52p.m: “Progress is impossible without unity. We set aside our political differences and came together for this convention. We are united and have a shared belief that our country can be better served and democracy can work for every Nigeria”

10:54p.m: “Today, as we reflect, we do so in respect of the dedication of our leaders and all those who contributed to the success of this country.”

10:56 p.m.: “Please stand and observe a moment of silence in honour of our previous leader, Muhammad Buhari.

“Let us also observe a moment of silence in honour of other leaders in whom we started this journey together but has moved on to eternal glory.”

11:02p.m: “While we welcome criticism and the constant attacks on the Electoral Act 2026, it is public knowledge that the act passed through several scrutiny by the House of Representatives and the Senate and went through public hearing and was passed overwhelmingly by the majority.”

11:04p.m: “No nation thrives by hiding from the truth. We have to build the nation. Be present for the younger generation before they come.”

11:07p.m: “Today, I can assure you we are on the right track. Investors have largely improved. Our oil and gas sector has attracted international attention.”

11:08p.m: “On the aspect of electricity, we are paying attention to it and we will improve on it. Electricity will become better.”

11:10p.m: “This party must continue to open more doors for youth participation.

“For our women asking about participation, we are moving extensively on that.

11:12p.m: “I must take a moment to appreciate all the governors for all the difficult roles they played to achieve this convention.”

“I thank the sub-committee for their remarkable dedication.

11:14p.m: “My charge to you is to sustain this expansive structure through credible leadership on the party mandate.

“Thank you very much.”

SPEECH BY HIS EXCELLENCY, PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU, GCFR,

AT

THE 4TH ELECTIVE NATIONAL CONVENTION OF THE ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC)

FRIDAY, 27TH MARCH 2026

EAGLES SQUARE, ABUJA

PROTOCOLS:

Today, I stand before you with a heart full of gratitude, pride, and hope. Gratitude to God Almighty for His grace upon our nation and our party. Pride in what we have built together as a party since 2013, and optimistic about a bright future for our nation, despite the challenges we face.

2. This 4th Elective National Convention of our great party is not merely a gathering. It is a defining chapter in the story of our democracy and our party. As a party, this Convention offers us the platform to renew our bond, strengthen our resolve, and recommit ourselves to the ideals that brought us together in the first place.

3. We gather under an inspiring and powerful theme, “Unity in Progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda. Unity in Progress, as the main theme, is a potent and timely reminder that progress is impossible without unity.

Unity in Progress: Consolidating the Renewed Hope Agenda

4. Thirteen years ago, we dared to dream differently and to act boldly when, as patriots, we set aside our political differences and came together for national redemption and to save our country from the economic doldrums into which the then-ruling party had plunged it.

5. We are united around a shared belief: that our country can be greater and better served; that democracy must work for every Nigerian; that leadership must be anchored in vision, discipline, justice, and development.

6. That historic unity gave birth to a movement that changed Nigeria’s political landscape forever. Today, as we reflect, we do so with deep appreciation for the founding fathers, women, youth, and party faithful who built this platform with sweat, courage, and conviction.

7. Let us stand and observe a moment of silence in memory of our first leader and the first elected president produced by our party, President Muhammadu Buhari.

(May Allah continue to keep his soul in Aljana Firdaus).

8. Let us also stand and observe another moment of silence in memory of other leaders and members, with whom we started this journey together and who have passed on to eternal glory:

(May their souls rest in perfect peace).

9. All the departed members and those of us still alive bearing the torch did not build this party for division and selfishness. Together, we have the duty to ensure that the vision of our founding fathers is not diminished. We must deepen it.

10. Let me say this clearly and sincerely: Our greatest strength has never been in our size or numbers, but our unity. Political parties do not fail only through electoral defeats. Often, they falter when ego overrides ideology or when ambition replaces discipline. They fail when individual interests threaten the collective good. We must guard against those tendencies at all costs.

11. Therefore, this Convention must send one clear message to Nigerians and the world: Our party is strong, united, focused and ready for the future.

12. We must also remind ourselves that this party is not merely a vehicle specially built to carry ambitious politicians to electoral victories. It was founded as a vehicle for national transformation, a home for anybody who wants to build a Nigeria where governance works, institutions function, opportunities abound, security reigns, poverty declines, and every Nigerian, regardless of tribe, religion, region or social status, can live with dignity and hope.

13. Let me reiterate, especially to those who often lament and misunderstand us: we do not seek a one-party state. Democracy thrives on vibrant and healthy competition. As a statesman and political leader, I believe in a credible opposition—one that can challenge, question and help refine policies. That is how statecraft improves, and good governance is achieved. That is how nations advance.

14. While we welcome criticism, the constant attacks by opposition groups on the Electoral Act 2026 are a disservice to the Nigerian people. It is public knowledge that the processes leading to the amendment of the 2022 Electoral Act passed through the crucible of legislative scrutiny, including public hearings. The Electoral Act was passed by the National Assembly, elected by the Nigerian people in accordance with the 1999 Constitution.

The Act reflects our collective quest as a nation to strengthen our electoral system and consolidate democratic rule. Therefore, our commitment is to uphold the rule of law, conduct credible elections and protect the integrity of our elections, and continue building a stronger, secure, and united nation.

15. When Nigerians reaffirmed our leadership of the country as the governing party in 2023, we made a solemn promise to chart a new course for national renewal through the Renewed Hope Agenda. That agenda was not conceived as just another campaign slogan. It was conceived as a governing philosophy.

16. We knew the road to reform would be tough. We knew rebuilding Nigeria would require courage, patience, and difficult decisions. But we also knew: no nation rises by hiding from the truth. No economy grows by sustaining wasteful subsidies or dysfunctional priorities. No future is built on perpetual self-denial.

17. That is why we chose the path of reform, And I assure you: The sacrifices of today are laying the foundation for Nigeria’s prosperity tomorrow. Our leaders, party members, and supporters can take pride in the success we have achieved in redirecting our country.

18. Fellow compatriots, since assuming office, our government has remained focused on delivering on its mandate to the Nigerian people. Despite the complex global economic and political environment and the fact that we are currently experiencing another unanticipated blowout arising from the US-Israeli-Iranian War, we have made notable strides. We have made strides in infrastructure development, including the construction of superhighways and concrete-and-steel roads.

19. Apart from roads, we are modernising our seaports and airports. We have begun the implementation of a historic tax and fiscal policy reforms. We are implementing social investment programmes, and have embarked on efforts to strengthen our national security.

20. We have further built up foreign exchange buffers to protect the economy against external shocks. Our stock market is booming, and listed companies are recording mega profits. Our GDP is growing. We have successively recorded trade surpluses. Inflation has declined steadily for eight consecutive months to 14.45%, while food prices are easing, bringing gradual relief to households. Business confidence is returning, with 12 consecutive months of economic activity expansion.

21. Investor confidence has vastly improved. Our oil and gas sector has once more become attractive to foreign investment, following our reforms. Our Eurobond issuance was oversubscribed by 400%, and Nigeria exited the FATF Grey List, marking a decisive return to global financial credibility.

22. Despite these achievements, we continue to face legacy issues such as electricity supply, debts to GENCOs and gas suppliers, and antiquated transmission infrastructure. Recently, we announced plans to address this by establishing the Grid Asset Management Company (GAMCO), which will inject approximately 1,600 megawatts into a new grid corridor.

23. Tonight, you heard testimonies from beneficiaries of some of our programmes. Our programmes are real, visible, feasible, impactful, measurable, and not mere rhetoric, as some opposition elements like to say. We are moving from survival mode to stability and steadily towards an era of prosperity.

24. To the young people of our party and our nation, let me speak directly to you. You are not only the future of Nigeria. You are our hope for a more glorious and assured future. Your creativity, innovation, digital fluency, enterprising spirit, and courage are our greatest national assets. This party must continue to open more doors for youth participation, not as props, but as decision makers. We must nurture a generation of young progressives who are not only politically active but intellectually grounded, morally disciplined, and nationally committed. The future we seek cannot be built without you at its centre.

25. To the women of Nigeria and our party, I say: Your role in our growth and stability is essential. This party must continue to open wider spaces for women to lead, influence policy, and shape Nigeria’s democracy. A party that excludes women weakens itself; a party that empowers women will be stronger and more resilient. We have heard your calls, and we will act to ensure more women occupy leadership roles in party organs and government at all levels.

26. As we continue the programme of this Convention, let us do so with maturity, mutual respect, and fidelity to due process. Conventions are not just observance of periodic party rituals. They are for institutional renewal. They present opportunities to deepen internal democracy, strengthen the party platform, reorganise our structure, and reaffirm our collective direction.

27. I call on every delegate, aspirant, leader, and stakeholder to conduct themselves with integrity. Let no contest divide us. Let no outcome embitter us. At the end of this convention, our party must be the victor. We are one family, marching forward with clarity, discipline, and purpose.

28. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Convention Planning Committee, led by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR, and His Excellency, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, GCON. Your dedication and excellence have set a new standard for organisation and service.

29. I must take a moment to specially appreciate our Governors for the pivotal roles they played in the organisation of this Convention. I commend Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, who served as Vice Chairman II; Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, who served as Secretary; and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who served as Treasurer, for their dedication and leadership.

30. I also wish to recognise Governor Dapo Abiodun, Chairman of the APC National Convention Venue Sub-Committee, for his remarkable commitment, including the funding and delivery of the venue setup.

31. I equally extend my heartfelt appreciation to all our Governors and Ministers whose collective efforts, unity of purpose, and commitment ensured the seamless planning and resounding success of this Convention.

32. To all those who will be elected today: carry this trust with humility, fairness, and unwavering commitment to our party’s ideals. The future of APC, and Nigeria’s democracy, depends on your leadership. Lead with courage, lead with integrity, and lead with vision.

33. May your leadership inspire confidence, strengthen unity, and deliver progress worthy of the faith our members have placed in you.

34. May you continue to win more converts into the party as we have done in the last two years, when an unprecedented number of new members, governors, senators, representatives, old and current, join our party from other political parties.

35. This growth demonstrates the strength of our beliefs and Nigerians’ trust in our Party. My charge to you is to sustain this expansive political structure through credible leadership and transparent party management, anchored in a reliable, verifiable database of our members nationwide.

36. May God bless our great party. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thank you all.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,

Federal Republic of Nigeria

11:25p.m: Election of the National Working Committee (NWC) begins.

11:25p.m: As the convention moves to elect the National Working Committee (NWC), the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, a member of the Convention Planning Committee, explains that the process will be conducted by consensus.

He then calls on each aspirant to participate in accordance with the agreed procedure.

11:30 p.m. Mr Kalu puts forward the appointment and confirmation of the aspirants as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to a voice vote. The majority approve, affirming their victory. Among them are the National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, and the National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru.

He then calls for the inauguration and swearing-in of the newly confirmed members.

11:34p.m: The newly elected members of the NWC are taking the oath of office, formally assuming their roles.

11:36 p.m. Mr. Kalu declares the newly sworn-in officials.

“By the power vested in me by the Constitution, you are now declared members of the national executive council of our party.”

11:41p.m: The newly re-elected national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, gives an acceptance speech on behalf of the newly elected NWC members.

11:45p.m: “We are ready to lead and we give all the Glory to God.

“I appreciate my Father, Mr President, for his hope in the people.

“We stand together and our victory is assured. We assure a transparent, inclusive and more prosperous Nigeria.

“Inclusion is not an option. The future of equity is the future of Nigeria.

“We will not let you down by God’s grace.”

The convention ends