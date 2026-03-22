The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated its Environment and Sanitation Sub-Committee ahead of its 2026 National Convention, as part of efforts to ensure a clean and orderly atmosphere for the high-stakes gathering in Abuja.

The committee was inaugurated on Wednesday by a former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, who is serving as Deputy Chairman of the party’s Convention Central Committee.

Chaired by Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo (represented at the event by the state Commissioner for Environment), the sub-committee is tasked with overseeing sanitation and environmental standards before, during, and after the convention.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Anyim said the success of the convention would depend not only on its political outcomes but also on how well it is organised, including environmental management.

“A clean and orderly environment is critical to the success of this convention and to projecting a positive image of our party,” he said, expressing confidence in the committee’s capacity to deliver.

He also praised the committee’s secretary, Uche Ekwunife, citing her organisational skills and commitment.

In her remarks, Ms Ekwunife said the committee had already begun planning to ensure a hygienic and well-coordinated environment throughout the event.

She announced a sensitisation campaign, “Walk for Safe Environment and Safety,” designed to promote environmental responsibility among delegates and other stakeholders.

According to her, the committee will drive its activities under the theme, “Cleaner Abuja, Great Convention,” as part of a broader initiative titled “Keep APC Convention Clean.”

The APC National Convention is scheduled for 28-29 March in Abuja, with party officials saying the committee will work with relevant agencies and stakeholders to maintain environmental standards during the event.