The Ghanaian government has announced the rescue of 44 Ghanaians from a human trafficking ring operating in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed that the rescued Ghanaians arrived in Accra on Friday. It said the rescue was in partnership with Nigerian authorities.

The victims, according to the ministry, were lured from Ghana to Nigeria and into the scheme through a deceptive job and travel offer.

These fraudulent opportunities are advertised on social media and informal recruitment platforms, the Ministry said.

When they arrived in Nigeria, however, they were “subjected to exploitative conditions” and forced to entice others to join the scheme.

“Affected individuals were lured through deceptive means, including social media and informal recruitment channels, with false promises of employment and travel opportunities.

“Upon arrival, they were subjected to exploitative conditions, including restricted movement, psychological coercion, and pressure to recruit others into the scheme,” the statement read.

The ministry identified one of the recruitment platforms used to lure the victims as Onet.

It further warned citizens against “activities of ‘ONET’ and similar schemes” operating in Nigeria.

The country said it facilitated their return following a “coordinated operation” carried out by Nigeria’s State Security Service in partnership with “relevant” Ghanaian agencies.

An investigation has also commenced to identify the full scope of the syndicate’s activities and whether more victims remain in captivity.

In its statement, Ghana expressed appreciation to the Nigerian government for what it described as a swift and coordinated intervention.

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It also added that “the Government of Ghana is working closely with its Nigerian counterparts and relevant stakeholders to facilitate ongoing efforts to dismantle the criminal networks involved.

“Steps are also being taken to ensure the protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of the victims.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that human trafficking has continued to be a menace in Nigeria despite the efforts of the Nigerian government and its agencies. Such trafficking can be done internally, across states, or internationally, as in the Ghanaian case.

Many traffickers have been arrested and successfully prosecuted for their illegal activities.