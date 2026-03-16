Ghana is preparing to carry out an emergency evacuation exercise for nationals living in the Gulf state as Iran presses with sustained missile and drone attacks across the region.

The Ghanaian embassy in Qatar, in a statement on Sunday, announced plans to carry out a “one-way” evacuation for citizens in the country.

It explained that the Ghanaian government has decided to undertake the evacuation as a precautionary measure.

According to the embassy, the exercise will provide an opportunity for Ghanaians who wish to leave Qatar immediately and return to Ghana.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana in Qatar wishes to refer to its earlier notice dated 6th March, 2026, and to inform all Ghanaians living in Qatar that the Government of the Republic of Ghana has decided to undertake an emergency evacuation exercise in Qatar in the wake of the heightened security situation in the Region,” the statement read.

The embassy asked interested Ghanaian nationals to reconfirm their intention to be evacuated by sending in the biodata page of their passports.

This submission must be done before Tuesday, 17 March.

Qatar and other Gulf states have been caught in the crossfire since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran.

Waves of Iranian drones and missiles continue to target Gulf countries and beyond, with Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

On Monday, the Qatari government issued an “elevated” security threat level alert, asking residents to “remain in their homes and safe places.” About a dozen people have been reported injured in Qatar from the impacts of downed Iranian missiles and drones.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, said de-escalation is needed, while reiterating that Iran must “stop the attacks” on the country.

In Dubai, flights were temporarily suspended after a drone strike caused a fire at the international airport.

The Dubai media office in a post on X, said, “Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff.

“Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” it added.

Last week, the Nigerian government began evacuating Nigerians in Iran by accompanying them across the Armenian border.

Meanwhile, the US has turned down attempts by its Middle Eastern allies to initiate diplomatic negotiations to end the war.