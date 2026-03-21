The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has responded to the recent allegations made against him by businesswoman Tracy Ohiri.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that, in a video, Mrs Ohiri alleged that human rights lawyer Marshall Abubakar, who represented her in the case involving the minister, pressured her into withdrawing claims that Mr Umahi owed her N250 million, among other accusations.

She said Mr Abubakar assured her that the minister had agreed to pay the money and encouraged her to record a retraction on that basis.

However, she claimed the promised compensation never materialised, adding that she had not received any payment before the video was released, contrary to what she had been led to believe.

Responding to the claims after Mr Abubakar dismissed them as false and baseless, Mr Umahi defended the lawyer’s role.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, on Saturday, the minister said Mr Abubakar acted in good faith.

He said the lawyer was driven solely by a genuine desire to assist Mrs Ohiri and resolve the matter amicably.

He said: “At no time did Barr. Marshall discusses or negotiates payment of any money to Mrs Ohiri. However, some associates and well-meaning individuals approached him independently to help her.

“It must also be emphasised that Barr. Marshall Abubakar conducted himself with utmost decency and integrity throughout. He neither requested nor received any money from the Honourable Minister at any point.”

Evidence

Furthermore, the minister said he had clearly outlined two conditions for resolving the dispute.

He stated that the matter should either be determined in court or that Mrs Ohiri should present verifiable evidence, including all relevant communications, to support her claims.

Mr Umahi added that, as Mrs Ohiri had failed to provide credible and verifiable evidence, he had directed his legal team to proceed with the necessary action.

“The Minister has directed his legal team to proceed with all court processes to ensure that the truth is fully established. The Minister further acknowledged that he had indicated to Barr. Marshall, if Mrs Ohiri could provide complete evidence, logs and communications from the period in question, some friends and associates were willing to contribute the sum of One Billion Naira (N1b).

“The Minister is still waiting for the above. It is also worth noting that for several years, the Minister chose to remain silent despite persistent provocations and public attacks. This restraint was deliberate and guided by a commitment to focus on state and national service rather than distractions. However, recent developments have made it necessary to respond.”

Mandate

Additionally, Mr Umahi appreciated Nigerians who took their time to examine the facts and form an informed view of the situation.

He reiterated his commitment to fulfilling his mandate, stressing that he would not be distracted from ongoing efforts to deliver critical road infrastructure across the country.

“There is growing awareness that not everyone who presents themselves as a victim truly is one, and that, in some cases, narratives are deliberately inverted. The focus remains on results, service, and ensuring that Nigerians continue to benefit from projects that improve connectivity, economic growth, and national development.

“We assure Nigerians that this administration will continue to pursue its transformation agenda with dedication, transparency, and an unwavering sense of responsibility”, said Mr Umahi.

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that Mrs Ohiri alleged that Mr Umahi owed her N250 million for promotional and printing services rendered during his 2015 governorship campaign in Ebonyi State.

She claimed that instead of settling the debt, the minister made advances towards her, which she said she rejected. According to her, the situation worsened after she turned down those advances, leading to alleged threats and eventual police involvement.

Mrs Ohiri was later arrested in Lagos over claims of cyberbullying linked to her social media posts on the dispute.

She was subsequently transferred to Abuja, where she was detained at the FCT Police Command.

She was later arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Wuse, Abuja, on a charge of defamation and was granted bail.

The case attracted public attention after activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, confronted Mr Umahi at the police headquarters, criticising what he described as the “criminalisation of a civil dispute.”

Amid the controversy and following Mr Umahi’s denial of the allegations, Mrs Ohiri released a video in which she withdrew her claims and apologised to the minister and his family.

She said her decision followed consultations with her family, friends, and legal advisers.