Actor Aremu Afolayan has apologised to Nigerians over remarks he made at a recent EKO57 campaign gathering, a political support group established to mobilise public support for President Bola Tinubu‘s second-term bid.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the group launched on Sunday and was comprised of several Nollywood figures, including Yomi Fash-Lanso, Remi Surutu, Adams “Lege Miami” Kehinde, among others.

Speaking at the event, which aimed to rally support among Lagos residents ahead of the 2027 general election, Afolayan openly endorsed Mr Tinubu’s re-election.

He also downplayed concerns over the rising cost of living, stating that he was doing well and not affected by the economic hardship that citizens complained about.

In addition, he dismissed reports of insurgency, calling them exaggerated and “scripted.”

“When you watch the news about insurgency, don’t mind them, it’s all scripted”, he said in a viral video obtained by this newspaper.

His comments sparked widespread backlash on social media, with many Nigerians accusing him of being paid to make the statements at the EKO57 event.

Apology

Reacting to the backlash, the brother of renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan said in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday that his remarks were misunderstood.

The 45-year-old added that since the video went viral, he had remained sober, reflecting on the wave of criticism and harsh reactions directed at him.

He also apologised to Nigerians, his well-wishers, and everyone who genuinely desires a better country.

Afolayan said, “I’m sorry. The curse has been too much, and I didn’t offend anyone but just went wrong. I picked what I shouldn’t have picked. Two narratives are circulating on social media: one says I collected money; the other says I didn’t.

“My heart is heavy because I’ve hurt a lot of Nigerians. The second narration concerns insecurity, and it’s obvious that insecurity is in town and everywhere in Nigeria, and the government isn’t doing anything about it.”

There’s insecurity

The actor explained that his point at the event was that insecurity and insurgency were effectively waging war against Nigeria.

He added that, despite these growing threats, the government had done little to address the situation.

“What I was trying to say in the video was that if you saw anybody shouting ‘they’re coming from this side’ and someone on the news was saying ‘don’t worry, nothing is happening, be calm, don’t answer that person’ because they were reading a script, that was all I was trying to say. I’m sorry, Nigerians. What I was saying, in essence, is that insecurity is in Nigeria, and anybody reading a script that says ‘it’ll be fine’ is lying because it’s obvious there is insecurity.

“My best friend’s mother was kidnapped, and I’m not supposed to say it here. How could I say there’s no insecurity? We didn’t bring it out because we had to pay millions of people to get her released. The curse you placed on me was much,” he said.

Political withdrawal

Additionally, Afolayan announced that he had stepped away from partisan politics and would not be supporting any candidate in the forthcoming general election.

He explained that his attendance at the event was purely driven by his admiration for the growing openness in governance.

The actor noted, “Due to this heat and curse I have received, I’m saying I’m at my lowest stage, sober, and asking Nigerians who have supported me through my career and my two businesses, while the government didn’t support my business, to please forgive me. For this, I know your (Nigerians’) choice isn’t Bola Tinubu or the regime of Tinubu. What I went to do was call Lege Miami.

“I liked the thing you brought up, and right now we can talk to our local government chairmen directly and hold them accountable. That was why I went for that, not the other way round. I’m withdrawing from everything to do with politics and standing with my people. Please forgive me.”