President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Remi Tinubu, were welcomed at Windsor Castle by Britain’s King Charles III on Wednesday as part of the president’s State Visit to the UK.

Mr Tinubu and his Wife, Remi Tinubu, were treated to a 42-gun salute by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery.

Senior royals, including the Queen Consort and the Prince and Princess of Wales, had earlier greeted them.

Mr Tinubu and his wife, Remi Tinubu, arrived at London’s Stansted Airport on Tuesday. They were received with all the pomp of a royal reception, beginning with a carriage procession followed by a formal military parade in Windsor Castle.

Mr Tinubu has visited Britain several times since taking office, but this is his first state visit and the first by a Nigerian leader to the United Kingdom in 37 years.

See photos of the visit below.