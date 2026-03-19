US President Donald Trump has criticised Israel’s Wednesday attack on Iran’s South Pars gas field, which has led to retaliatory attacks on gas facilities in Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Trump, in a social media post shared by the White House on X, early Thursday, said the United States did not take part in the attack on the Iranian gas field.

He said, “Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran.”

The American leader wrote that “NO MORE ATTACKS WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field…” unless Iran continues to attack Qatar.

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Mr Trump criticised Iran’s retaliatory strike on the largest gas field in Qatar and warned that any subsequent attack on Qatar’s energy infrastructure would lead to the US blowing up “the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that QatarEnergy said the Ras Laffan Industrial City was targeted with missiles that caused widespread fires and “extensive damage.

The site was earlier evacuated after Iran said it would target the facility and four others across the Middle East, in retaliation for Israeli and American attacks on the South Pars gas field. The US has now said it played no role in the attack on the Iranian gas field.

Qatar Energy announced in a post on X, early Thursday, that several of its LNG facilities were attacked early on Thursday, causing “sizeable fires and extensive further damage.”

QatarEnergy declares Force Majeure Further to the announcement by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy has declared Force Majeure to its affected buyers. QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its… — QatarEnergy (@qatarenergy) March 4, 2026

As of the time of this report, Iran has not indicated whether it would heed Mr Trump’s warning and stop its attack on Qatar.

Apart from the retaliatory attack on the gas facilities in Qatar, Iran also targeted two refineries in Saudi Arabia and the Habshan gas facility in Abu Dhabi, which led the UAE to shut down the facility.

The attacks on the gas facilities in the Middle East are expected to worsen the gas crisis across the world, caused by the ongoing war. Gas prices, as well as the prices of other petroleum products, have risen significantly since the US and Israel launched their unprovoked attack on Iran on 28 February.

Over 1,500 people have been killed in the war, the majority of them in Iran.