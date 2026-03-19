The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced special train service arrangements across its major corridors to facilitate seamless travel during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer, NRC, Callistus Unyimadu, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr Unyimadu said the train service would come with increased capacity and additional services deployed to meet the anticipated surge in passenger movement nationwide.

“As part of the festive arrangements, the Lagos–Ibadan Train Service will operate three trips on Thursday.

“From the Lagos end (Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute Metta), departures are scheduled for 7.40 a.m., 1.40 p.m., and 4.00 p.m., while from the Ibadan end (Obafemi Awolowo Station, Moniya), departures will be at 8.00 a.m., 10.50 a.m., and 4.30 p.m.

“This one-day special arrangement is designed to accommodate increased passenger traffic during the Sallah celebration, after which the service will revert to its regular schedule,” he said.

Mr Unyimadu disclosed that on the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) corridor, the corporation would operate two trips on Thursday.

He said three trips would run on the 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of March, to provide additional travel options and ease passenger movement during the festive period.

He said the corporation, in partnership with the Osun State Government, would operate the Imole Special Train on the narrow gauge corridor from Iddo Station in Lagos to Osogbo.

He added that this would convey indigenes of Osun State free as part of the state government’s Sallah initiative.

“The service is fully sponsored by the Osun State Government, with the NRC providing rolling stock, technical support, and operational services,” he said.

On the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) corridor, he said trains would operate three times weekly.

“From Warri to Itakpe, services will run on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, departing at 8.00 a.m. prompt.

“From Itakpe to Warri, trains will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, departing at noon. Thursdays are reserved for maintenance activities to ensure safe and efficient operations on the corridor,” he said.

He said that similarly, on the Eastern narrow gauge corridor, the Port Harcourt–Aba Train Service would continue to operate its regular schedule throughout the Sallah period.

“The management of the NRC reassures passengers of its commitment to safe, reliable, and efficient rail transport services across all corridors.

“Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, arrive early at stations, and comply with all ticketing and security procedures.

“The corporation wishes all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration and encourages the public to continue to patronise rail transport as a safe and dependable means of travel,” he said.

(NAN)