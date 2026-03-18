The Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party has unveiled a detailed timetable for its 2027 primary elections, alongside sweeping disciplinary actions, in what appears to be a coordinated effort to stabilise the party after months of internal tension.

The decisions were taken at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday and communicated in a statement on Wednesday by the Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the interim national Chairperson, Ken Asogwa.

As part of the party’s early preparations for the 2027 general elections, NEC approved a schedule that sets the stage for party contests across all elective positions.

Under the timetable, the party will submit its updated membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by 15 April. Primaries for governorship, National Assembly, and state assembly positions are slated for 15 May, while the presidential primary will hold on 23 May.

The council also ratified earlier decisions on the conduct of congresses at various levels, with ward, local government, and state congresses scheduled for 26, 28, and 31 March respectively. The party’s national convention is expected to take place on 11 April.

In a move signalling a tougher stance on internal dissent, NEC approved the suspension of 25 members over alleged acts of indiscipline, anti-party activities, and complicity in the invasion of the party’s national secretariat.

The action followed the recommendations of a peace and disciplinary committee chaired by Salisu Mohammed, secretary of the Board of Trustees.

Those suspended are Eneyi Zidougha, Hilda Doukubo, Lincolin Charles, Muhammed Aliyu, Ogar Osim, Vincent Okwuokei, Casmir Uchenna, Simon Bamga, Abduljamid Suleiman, Emmanuel Agida and Auwala Ahme.

Others are; Ularama Jubrila, Grace Posat, Suleiman Abdul, Ajibade Samson, Alexander Ombugu, Elizabeth Ativie, Godwin Jioke, Airen Igbinedion, Osas Frank, Kennedy Ahanotu, Ayidele Arabanbi, Umar Ibrahim, Auwal Tafoki, and Obiora Ifoh.

The council said the sanctions were necessary to restore order and uphold party discipline.

NEC also reviewed what it described as the “unfortunate invasion” of the party’s secretariat by hoodlums allegedly backed by internal actors, an incident that has deepened divisions within the party in recent months.

To prevent further instability, the council directed aggrieved members to channel complaints through internal dispute resolution mechanisms rather than resorting to actions that could undermine party unity.

As part of broader reforms, the party approved the expansion of its membership register using both digital and manual registration systems.

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The hybrid approach, NEC said, is aimed at improving transparency, boosting participation, and aligning with provisions of the Electoral Act.

The committee also authorised the appointment of interim officials to fill vacant positions within party structures, pending the emergence of substantive leaders through congresses.

Reinforcing its current leadership structure, NEC passed a vote of confidence in the interim national Chairperson, Mrs Usman, as well as the National Working Committee, the Board of Trustees, and allied labour leaders.

The committee also acknowledged the role of Governor Alex Otti of Abia State and commended INEC for complying with a recent Federal High Court ruling affirming the party’s leadership.

The resolutions suggest the party is attempting to project stability and readiness for the 2027 elections, even as it continues to grapple with lingering internal disputes.