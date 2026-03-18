Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has dropped first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali from his 23-man squad for upcoming international friendlies against Iran and Jordan, in a decision that underlines the uncertainty surrounding the shot-stopper’s future.

Nwabali’s omission follows his abrupt exit from Chippa United in February, leaving him without a club. Once a key figure in Nigeria’s recent campaigns, his absence now opens the door for renewed competition in the goalkeeping department.

The squad, released on Wednesday in a statement by Nigeria Football Federation spokesperson Ademola Olajire, sees Chelle turn to a familiar core, with captain Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Ademola Lookman headlining the list.

In Nwabali’s absence, goalkeeping duties will be contested by Maduka Okoye, Adebayo Adeleye and Francis Uzoho, all of whom have previously featured for the national team.

Nigeria will face Iran on 27 March before taking on Jordan on 31 March, with both matches set to be played in Antalya, Turkey. The fixtures were initially scheduled for Amman but were relocated due to escalating military tensions in the Middle East.

Chelle has also handed a first senior call-up to Scotland-based defender Emmanuel Fernandez, while Germany-based forward Philip Otele and Belgium-based attacker Yira Sor earn opportunities to stake their claims.

Elsewhere, the squad features regulars such as Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Bruno Onyemaechi, Zaidu Sanusi and Igoh Ogbu in defence.

The midfield unit includes Ndidi, Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

In attack, Chelle has opted for a mix of experience and depth, with Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu and Akor Adams expected to lead the line, alongside Chidera Ejuke.

Meanwhile, striker Victor Osimhen is also absent from the squad, despite the matches taking place in Turkey, where he is currently based.

23 SUPER EAGLES FOR FRIENDLIES MATCHES AGAINST IRAN & JORDAN

Goalkeepers:

Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece); Francis Uzoho (Omonia FC, Cyprus)

Defenders:

Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Igoh Ogbu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic); Emmanuel Fernandez (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Coventry FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy)

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Paul Onuachu (Trabzonspor AS, Turkey); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Philip Otele (Hamburger SV, Germany); Collins Yira Sor (KRC Genk, Belgium)