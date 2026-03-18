The Katsina State Government has confirmed the killing of 18 persons during an encounter between members of a vigilante group and ‘repentant bandits’ in Jibia Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported on Tuesday that at least 15 persons died in the incident.

However, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Muazu, stated the official casualty figure in a statement issued on Tuesday in Katsina.

He said the violent clash occurred in Falale and Kadobe villages in Jibia Local Government Area on Tuesday.

The commissioner revealed that some members of the vigilante group from the affected villages engaged repentant bandits in a gunfight, resulting in the killing of three suspects.

He said the incident triggered a violent reprisal attack by suspected bandits on the communities, which resulted in the killing of 15 additional persons in the communities.

Mr Muazu further said that security personnel from the police, the State Security Service (SSS), Civilian Watch (C-Watch), and community leaders worked together to bring the situation under control.

“The joint operation prevented further loss of life and restored peace in the affected villages,” he said.

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The commissioner, therefore, appealed to residents to remain calm and to allow security forces to complete their investigation.

“We understand the pain and loss experienced by the families affected. We are committed to ensuring justice and preventing future incidents.

“Gov. Dikko Radda’s administration remains focused on bringing lasting peace to Katsina State.

“Nothing will distract us from our commitment to secure lives and property. We will remain resolute in our efforts,” he assured.

(NAN)