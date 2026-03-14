At least 15 villagers were killed on Friday when terrorists opened fire on residents harvesting cashew nuts in Ojantele community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

Daily Trust reported that residents said the victims had gone to gather fallen cashew nuts in the farm after an overnight rainfall when the attackers struck.

Witnesses who spoke anonymously for security reasons said the victims, mostly women and youths from nearby communities, including Asaba and Akpete, were harvesting cashew nuts in the Ogbaulu area when the terrorists suddenly began shooting.

A resident who spoke to journalists in Makurdi by telephone said the attackers shot indiscriminately at the villagers.

“At least 15 bodies have been recovered so far,” the source said, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

The resident added that 11 other victims sustained injuries during the attack and were taken to a hospital in Ugbokpo, the headquarters of Apa Local Government Area.

Some villagers also reported that several residents remain missing after the incident, including a woman who was allegedly abducted.

Residents alleged that the assailants arrived with a large herd of cattle and began shooting sporadically as villagers returning from their farms fled for safety.

The chairman of Apa Local Government, Adams Ochega, confirmed the attack in a telephone conversation but said he had yet to receive full details because he was away on official duty at the time.

As of the time of filing this report, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, Udeme Edet, had not responded to calls and text messages seeking comment.

Concerns over farming season

Residents said the attack has heightened fears among farming communities as the planting season approaches.

A community member who asked not to be named for safety reasons said many villagers are now reluctant to return to their farms.

“The rainy season is approaching and people should be preparing their farms. But many are afraid to go to the bush because of these attacks,” the resident said.

Another local farmer said the continued violence could worsen food insecurity in the area.

“We depend on farming for survival. If people cannot go to their farms, hunger will follow,” the farmer said.

Pattern of violence

The latest incident comes days after another deadly attack in Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

On 6 March, suspected armed attackers killed at least 13 people in Tyungu Jam and Mbaav communities in Yaav and Mbadura council wards of Kwande.

Governor Hyacinth Alia condemned that attack, describing the killings as “barbaric, senseless and unacceptable,” and directed security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible.

READ ALSO: Morticians absence halts burial of 13 Benue attack victims

Security experts warn

Security analysts say the recurring attacks on rural communities in Benue are linked to a mix of armed banditry, long standing farmer herder tensions, and weak security presence in remote settlements.

According to analysts, many farming communities remain exposed because they are located far from major security formations, making it easier for armed groups to strike and withdraw without immediate resistance.

They also note that attacks targeting farmers during harvesting or planting periods have become increasingly common in parts of the state.

Such incidents, they warn, threaten local livelihoods and could disrupt food production in Benue, widely regarded as Nigeria’s food basket.

Benue has witnessed repeated attacks on rural communities in recent years, leading to deaths, displacement and growing fears among farmers across the state.