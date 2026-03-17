The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced the completion of the pre-qualification stage for the 2025 oil and gas licensing round.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the commission said successful applicants were notified to proceed to the next phase of the process.

“The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) wishes to inform the public that it has completed the pre-qualification stage of the 2025 Licensing Round and has notified successful pre-qualified applicants accordingly,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the commission noted that the exercise was concluded on 16 March in line with the 2025 Licensing Round Guidelines.

A licensing round is a process by which the government grants oil and gas exploration and production rights to companies through competitive bidding.

The licensing round is part of Nigeria’s broader effort to attract investment into its upstream petroleum sector and boost oil and gas production.

The ongoing licensing process by the commission started in December last year after an announcement a month earlier.

In January, the NUPRC invited global energy investors, upstream operators, financial institutions and strategic partners to a webinar ahead of Nigeria’s 2025 oil and gas licensing round.

Next steps

Following this development, the NUPRC on Tuesday said pre-qualified companies can now access and lease relevant data required for the submission of technical and commercial bids.

“With the pre-qualification stage now successfully completed, the Commission will from today, March 17, 2026, permit successful applicants to lease data in preparation for the technical and commercial bid submissions,” the statement said.

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The commission added that applicants must obtain data only from approved sources and provide proof of payment before submitting their bids.

“Pre-qualified applicants are mandated to lease data only from the two data sources (as applicable) and upload evidence of payment as a pre-requisite to the submission of bids,” it said.

Further details on the process are available on the commission’s licensing portal, the statement added.