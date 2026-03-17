The Nigerian Army has confirmed a series of bomb explosions in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday evening, describing the attacks as coordinated attempts by suspected Boko Haram terrorists to cause mass casualties and panic.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sani Uba, the spokesperson for the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, the army said the explosions occurred at about 7:05 p.m. in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council during the Iftar period.

According to the statement, the attackers detonated improvised explosive devices at three busy locations within the city — the Post Office area, the Monday Market axis and the entrance to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

“The cowardly attacks targeted crowded public areas in an attempt by the terrorists to inflict mass casualties and create panic within the metropolis,” Mr Uba, a lieutenant colonel, said.

Although the statement did not provide exact casualty figure, it confirmed that many people were killed and others injured in the blasts.

The army said troops of Operation HADIN KAI, working with the Nigeria Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and other security agencies, responded swiftly by securing and cordoning off the affected areas to prevent further harm.

Emergency responders, including officials of the National Emergency Management Agency and medical personnel, evacuated victims to various health facilities, including the General Hospital, Specialist Hospital and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Mr Uba said.

“Medical teams are currently attending to injured victims at various health facilities across the city, while emergency responders continue rescue and evacuation efforts,” the statement added.

The Army also disclosed that preliminary intelligence suggests multiple suicide bombers may have been deployed into Maiduguri to carry out coordinated attacks at crowded locations.

In response, security forces have intensified surveillance, patrols and counter-improvised explosive device measures across the metropolis to track down any remaining suspects and prevent further attacks.

The army urged residents to remain calm but vigilant, avoid crowded places where possible, and report suspicious movements or objects to security agencies.

Operation HADIN KAI expressed condolences to families of the victims and reassured the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property while pursuing those responsible for the attacks.